Prophet Roja is in the news once again following his latest prophetic message regarding Parliament.

Addressing members of his church on February 24, 2026, the outspoken man of God said he foresaw two by-elections being held.

Ghanaian Prophet Roja shares a doom prophecy about two MPs while delivering a sermon to his church members. Photo credit:@De Ligther Roja/Facebook

Prophet Roja claimed he foresaw a funeral, a situation likely linked to the passing of a Member of Parliament.

Looking worried, he prayed, asking God to avert the vision he had about Ghana’s Parliament, if possible.

"The Lord took my spirit to the Parliament House of Ghana. There is a big funeral; let us pray. I foresee two by-elections. If God will have mercy and avert it, then so be it."

He then went on to pronounce doom on certain leaders who would want to see the country in ruins and destabilised.

"There are good things in store for Ghana, but anyone who wants to be an evil leader who seeks the downfall of the country, may the fury of the Lord be upon him."

Prophet Roja causes a stir as he delivers a prophecy about Ghana's parliament. Photo credit: Parliament House/Facebook

Prophet Roja then called on Ghanaians to pray for five countries, with America notably among those listed.

He concluded his message by emphasising that any prophetic message he gives can be worked on to ensure that the unthinkable does not happen.

At the time of writing this report, the video of Prophet Roja delivering the prophetic message had generated a lot of reactions.

Reactions to Roja's doom prophecy about MPs

Social media users have shared opinions on the prophetic statement made by Prophet Roja, with many asking why his prophetic declarations tend to be negative.

Noshaken commented:

"Always doom prophecy."

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"God reveals to redeem, and I like what you said by appealing to God to avert or cancel this disaster if He wants to. It shows that you mean well, but my issue is: could this prophetic message not have been delivered to the top hierarchy of Parliament?"

@Sir Atomic. indicated:

"See, those in Parliament are not kids, so if one of them dies, it’s not news. Human beings die every day in Ghana."

k kwakye opined:

"So, u can't mention the good, but the bad ones eiiii God will judge all of us."

All Trend Updates opined:

"Away funeral upon; everyone serving the government shall leave their full terms in Jesus Christ's name, and no orchestration of the enemies shall work."

Roja shares prophecy about Boadi Nyamekye

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja made a declaration about the Head and Founder of Maker's House Chapel International, Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye.

Prophet Roja, in a speech at a church event, claimed that he foresaw men of God planning evil against Professor Nyamekye.

