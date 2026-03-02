A Ghanaian US military woman thrilled followers as she shared excitement ahead of her summer visit to her home country, drawing praise for her vibrant pride in Ghanaian culture

Her TikTok video celebrating Ghanaian heritage has garnered 31.6k likes and 574 comments, highlighting strong engagement and widespread online admiration

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation has also urged a review of the current military enlistment policy

A young Ghanaian woman serving in the United States military has captured social media users' attention with her visible excitement about an upcoming visit to her homeland.

A United States of America (US) military woman shares joy for summer in Ghana. Image credit: Akosua Photogenic/TikTok

Her energy and enthusiasm have sparked widespread conversation online, reflecting the strong ties many in the diaspora maintain with Ghana.

Fans and followers have eagerly engaged with the content, sharing in her anticipation and joy.

US Military woman share excitement for summer

In a TikTok video that has since gained massive traction, Akosua, a Ghanaian-born US military personnel, was filmed during an early-morning drive to work, jamming to the classic Ghanaian hit “Megye Me Samba” by Guru.

Her infectious energy and visible delight were unmistakable, expressing her eagerness for her summer break in Ghana.

Throughout the video, all she could manage to say was “cannot wait,” a sentiment that resonated strongly with her audience. The clip’s charm lies not only in her spirited performance but also in the way it captures the connection between her military life abroad and her cultural roots back home.

The video has quickly amassed 31.6k likes and 574 comments, sparking conversations that celebrate both Ghanaian music and the pride of its diaspora. Many viewers expressed admiration for her energy and shared excitement about her return.

US‑based Ghanaian soldier’s summer excitement sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most interesting comments from her trending video.

Bra General wrote:

"Soldier wey get feelings like this eiii🤣🤣🤣."

de brains❤ commented:

"May dis joy and happiness locate us all."

Abena Yeboah added:

"The vibe alone 😂😂😂this is me all the time."

MR. BISSAH🫡😎 commented:

"I don’t know about you, but it hits different when diasporas act this way."

benspacewalcker wrote:

"I like the energy bby girl you are a whole vibe🥰🥰."

Michaelacovin commented:

"You are definitely missing formation 😂."

Byingston wrote:

"Very soon USA Army will be more than 30% of Ghanaians in them. Meanwhile Ghana Army is hmmmmmm hahahahah."

General wrote:

"Owusu to Owusu....let's meet back home."

Ediblay backup...🇱🇷🇨🇦 wrote:

"Happiness is free, my dear 🥰💯."

Sam Nartey George calls for a review of the age requirement for enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces. Photo credit: Sam Dzata George & Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook.

Military enlistment age faces calls for review

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has called for a review of the military enlistment policy.

Sam George, as he is affectionately known, suggested raising the maximum age for enlistment into the military services from its current limit to 35 years.

According to Sam George, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, there are many Ghanaians in their 30s who are physically fit to serve in the military.

