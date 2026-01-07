Engineers & Planners CEO Ibrahim Mahama recently travelled on his private jet and shared a photo online

The photo had him posing with his son, Ibrahim Junior, in between the private jet and Mercedes Benz on the tarmac

After sharing the photo, many of the business mogul's followers have thronged the comments section to react

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has warmed hearts after flaunting his rich lifestyle with his son on social media.

Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers & Planners (E&P) recently travelled with his famous private jet.

At the airport, he struck a pose on the tarmac with his adorable son, Ibrahim Junior, who is known on social media as Ibm Jnr.

In the photo shared on the Instagram page of the senior Ibrahim, the father and son looked dapper in different combinations of black and white. While Ibrahim Mahama wore black trousers, a white Polo T-shirt, and a black jacket with black shoes, Ibrahim Junior rocked a black top over white trousers and sneakers.

They stood beside a black Mercedes Benz saloon car which was in between them and the business mogul's private jet. The plane's door was opened and had lights on. The father had his left arm wrapped around his son's shoulder as he smiled for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Ibrahim Mahama did not say much except to relish his moment with his son.

"Father and son moments," he said with love emojis.

See Ibrahim Mahama's photo with his son below:

Ibrahim Mahama's Dzata and new private jet

Considered one of the wealthiest people in Ghana, Ibrahim is known to be the first individual to have bought a private jet in the country.

News of his plane, a Bombardier 604 luxury jet named Dzata, first came up when the New York Times reported in 2014 that the US had flagged the aircraft for a trip to Iran.

Since then, Ibrahim Mahama has constantly been flying around in his Dzata jet until recently, when observers noticed a change in planes.

Following the observation, Appiah Stadium, who is close to the Mahama family, claimed that E&P CEO had acquired a new private plane, in addition to the Dzata.

In a video shared online, Appiah Stadium was captured inside the new private jet while asking the person filming to come closer.

He interacted with a crew member to confirm that he was flying with Ibrahim Mahama.

"I love you Ibrahim Mahama. This is the new Dzata airline....as he is buying the planes to fly, you are buying cars to ride on the ground," he said.

Netizens hail Ibrahim and his son

The photo shared Ibrahim Mahama got many of his followers excited. For most of those who commented, it was either praise for the businessman or a wish to be like in the future.

autochecker said:

"Inheritance never look so good—brains, expertise, business acumen, and genes. Some people inherit wealth, others inherit wisdom… and then there are the lucky few who get the full VIP package!"

bongoideas said:

"Adopt me, sir!"

jacob_john_snow said:

"When the Good you do are accepted by Allah, the world see you as an 😇, May Allah continue to Bless You, can't wait to meet you."

richieflexxmarha said:

"This is soo beautiful🔥🔥🔥❤️, it my humble prayer God helps me through so that I could recreate this with my son too."

idriis_official001 said:

"Beautiful, may Allah Beautify and bring more of this moments, sir."

u_p_t_o_w_n__19 said:

"The real definition of Like father like Son …🙌❤️🎊🇬🇭🇺🇸 We very proud of you 👏 Sirrr…"

Ibrahim Mahama scolds Appiah Stadium

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Ibrahim Mahama had scolded Appiah Stadium publicly for his forceful behaviour toward his brother President John Dramani Mahama.

At an event, the E&P CEO cautioned Appiah Stadium, saying such public demeanour were uncalled for.

The video got many people shedding light on Appiah Stadium's behaviour towards prominent figures.

