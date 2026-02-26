Young Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has sparked concerns on social media following his latest social media post

In his post, the award-winning musician shared cryptic messages hinting at him facing some personal struggles

Rapper Yaw Tog's cryptic post has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, has raised major concerns after his latest cryptic post on social media.

Young Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog raises concerns with his latest cryptic Snapchat posts. Photo source: Yaw Tog

Source: Facebook

In a post on his official Snapchat page on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the Sore hitmaker shared a photo of himself with his dreadlocks while sleeping on his bed at his residence.

In the photo, the rapper showed off an angry look as he captured the photo while in his room.

In a caption that accompanied the photo, Yaw Tog spoke about his secret struggles and troubles he claimed the public had no knowledge about.

He wrote:

"No one knows my struggle. They don't know my troubles."

In another post, the young musician, who completed his senior high school education at Opoku Ware Senior High School (SHS), also claimed that people only spent money and appreciated the others when they are dead.

He wrote:

"When you are dead, that is when the most money is spent pon you."

Yaw Tog's Snapchat posts sparked concerns about his well-being from many netizens on social media.

The Ghana Music Awards' Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year award recipient's posts come at a time when he has encountered some struggles in his musical career.

Yaw Tog, who rose to prominence following the release of his hit single, Sore, featuring the Kumasi-based music group Asakaa Boys in 2020, has often been subjected to mockery by netizens over his struggles to replicate his earlier success.

Some fans have advised the musician, who is set to release a new single titled Straight Shot Hennessy on Friday, February 27, 2026, to quit his music career and pursue a course in a tertiary educational institution or travel abroad to seek greener pastures.

The Instagram post showing Yaw Tog's Snapchat post is below:

Yaw Tog meets his primary school teacher

Yaw Tog's social media post comes weeks after the musician met a primary school teacher at Martyrs of Uganda Jubilee School during his visit.

In a lighthearted interaction between Yaw Tog and his primary school teacher. The duo could be heard talking about how stubborn the rapper was during his childhood.

In the video, the teacher could be seen making a fist while describing how he used to discipline the Sore hitmaker with a cane.

"I used to cane his bum bum very well," the teacher said in jest.

Yaw Tog laughed and noted that that particular teacher used to really discipline him with a cane during his time at the school.

Yaw Tog meets his Martyrs of Uganda Jubilee School teacher. Image credit: @brown_kwame

Source: TikTok

The teacher also recounted times when he used to lash the Sore crooner, and his mother would visit the school, and in such moments, he noted that he would even lash Yaw Tog even more.

The teacher and Yaw Tog were all smiles as they recounted fond memories. The teacher then asked about the well-being of Yaw Tog's mother, and he responded, saying she was doing well.

While the interaction between Yaw Tog and his teacher was ongoing, pupils from the school surrounded them, as many wanted to take a selfie with the sensational rapper or get his autograph in their exercise books or notebooks.

The TikTok video of Yaw Tog meeting his primary school teacher is below:

Yaw Tog flaunts unkempt look in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Tog flaunted his unkempt look in a video he shared on social media.

In a video, the rapper showcased his new hairstyle as he participated in a social media challenge.

Yaw Tog's new physical appearance triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh