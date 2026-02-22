Nana Opoku Ware, the son of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, donated GH¢50,000 to aid brilliant but needy law students

In his speech, he stated that law should not be for only people from wealthy backgrounds but for all who are willing to study

Ghanaians on social media who applauded the Asantehene's son for his philanthropic deed and hoped he could do more

Nana Opoku Ware, the son of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, has donated GH¢50,000 to the Student Financial Aid Program to support brilliant but needy students in their legal education.

Nana Opoku Ware, who is also the President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at the Ghana School of Law, donated after a recent launch of the "GSL-SRC Scholarship Scheme 26".

The scheme was launched to reduce or completely remove the financial burden on some students of the Law School.

Aside from his personal contribution, Nana Opoku Ware’s administration worked tirelessly to achieve a historic milestone. His administration got law students included in the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF).

In his speech, Nana Opoku Ware indicated that attending Law School should not be reserved for only wealthy people. He indicated that by combining systemic reform with direct financial support, they are creating a safety net that expands the reach of financial aid. This would allow students without adequate financial resources to still pursue legal education and achieve their dreams of becoming lawyers.

"The law should not be a luxury for the wealthy, but a calling for the brilliant. This unprecedented contribution is a direct call to action for other resourceful students and stakeholders to invest in the future of the legal profession,” Nana Opoku Ware said.

“By bridging the gap for those whose applications were not successfully processed at the SLTF, the donation ensures that financial hardship does not silence the voices of the most brilliant aspiring lawyers,” he added.

This is not the first time the Asantehene's son has donated for a good cause. He once paid the fees of his colleagues in his college era and provided a borehole to the people of Ejisu.

In March 2024, Nana Opoku Ware paid school fees for some 27 needy students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

