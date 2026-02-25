The Ghanaian US-based journalist, Kevin Taylor, has blasted the leader of Aglow International, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie

This came after she organised a prayer session at the Independence Square to solve Ghana's cocoa problems

Kevin Taylor's reaction has caused a massive stir on social media as Ghanaians joined in to jab Madam Gifty

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The outspoken media personality, Kevin Taylor, has blasted the leader of Aglow International, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, for organising a prayer session aimed at solving Ghana's cocoa problems.

Kevin Taylor criticises the leader of Aglow International, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, for praying to solve the cocoa problems. Image credit:@With All Due Respect-Loud Silence, @Ransford Agyei

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, there was outrage on social media after Ghana's Finance Minister, Ato Forson, announced a reduction in the price of cocoa, setting the revised rate at GH¢41,392 per tonne, equivalent to GH¢2,587 per bag.

The Minister claimed the decision stemmed from making adjustments to reflect global cocoa prices and restore confidence due to prevailing conditions on the international cocoa market.

President Mahama affected by cocoa price reduction

Speaking at the inaugural Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit and Exhibition in Accra on February 17, 2026, Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, sympathised with cocoa farmers, indicating that he is a farmer and has also been affected by the price cuts.

He further disclosed that fluctuations in global cocoa prices and recent adjustments within the industry had direct consequences for farmers, pleading with stakeholders to appreciate the difficult balance required in managing the sector.

“I planted cocoa on 50 acres, so I am a cocoa farmer. When the price was reduced by the government, it affects me too,” he said.

"I want to sympathise with farmers so that when we take policy decisions, we understand the impact and feel it ourselves. If the price of fertiliser is high, I feel it because I also buy fertiliser,” he added.

Aglow International holds crusade over Ghana's cocoa

Following the price reduction in Ghana’s cocoa, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie and her team, along with other concerned citizens, stormed Independence Square to pray for solutions to Ghana's problems.

In a viral video, the leader of Aglow International was seen surrounded by four women in white while she led the prayer session, saying:

“If you are spiritual, you will know something has happened. Let's bring our cocoa sector before God that every reform would be assessed by the Almighty. May the Lord give the leaders wisdom to implement that which will make the industry move forward.”

Watch the TikTok video from Aglow International's prayer session:

Kevin Taylor blasts Aglow International leader

Speaking on his show “With All Due Respect”, Kevin Taylor criticised Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, calling the prayer session needless.

According to him, she is trying to project that Ghana is allegedly facing problems following the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He claimed that during former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s term in office, there were many crises; however, Madam Gifty and her team never sought solutions.

Watch the TikTok video of Kevin Taylor blasting the leader of Aglow International:

Reactions to Kevin Taylor's jab at Aglow

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Kevin Taylor's jab at Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie.

Iconic wrote:

“Are they praying that the world market should consider and increase the cocoa price or God should comfort the cocoa farmers?”

Kwame wrote:

“What was her prayer when the Dollar was 17 cedis?”

Jennifer wrote:

“Who gave her permission to do that?”

Cudjoe wrote:

“What was her prayer during DDEP by Nana Addo?”

COCOBOD cuts the salaries of top management following the reduction in the prices of Ghanaian cocoa. Image credit: @Randy Abbey

Source: Facebook

COCOBOD cuts salaries of top management

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that COCOBOD announced a 20 per cent salary reduction for its executive management in response to the challenges related to the cocoa sector.

According to reports, the pay cuts would remain in place for the rest of the 2025/2026 cocoa season.

The Board indicated that the decision was to form part of broader cost-containment measures aimed at aligning expenditure with revenue.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh