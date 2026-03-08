Angel Asiamah expressed his unwavering love for his wife, Nana Agradaa, after she was released from prison

Agradaa's husband was speaking on the first Sunday at Heaven Way Gospel Church after she was released from prison

The thanksgiving service saw several people gather at the church, and many wore white to celebrate her release

Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has expressed his unfailing love for his wife after she was released from prison.

The thanksgiving service was held on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Heaven Way Gospel Church. Almost everyone who attended the service wore white attire to celebrate the release of their leader.

Addressing the church, Angel Asiamah proclaimed his love for his wife and said that nothing can come between them. He stated that the love between them was a great one.

Angel Asiamah told the congregation that he followed Agradaa's case through to the last day because of the love he has for her.

