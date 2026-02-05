Ghanaian lawyer Richard Asare Baffour has given a detailed explanation of why Agradaa's 15-year prison term was reduced

He highlighted the exact reasons why the Amansaman High Court gave a favourable ruling on a trending Instagram video

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after they watched the video, which has sparked conversation online

Ghanaian lawyer Richard Asare Baffour has explained why the 15-year prison sentence handed to imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, was reduced.

This followed a ruling delivered by the Amasaman High Court on February 5, 2026.

Lawyer Explains Why Agradaa’s Sentence Was Reduced From 15 Years to 12 Months

Lawyer explains why Agradaa’s sentence was reduced

In a viral video, lawyer Richard Asare Baffour clarified that the court reviewed Nana Agradaa’s sentence after determining that the original 15-year jail term was harsh and excessive given the circumstances of the case.

He explained that although the court upheld Agradaa’s conviction for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences, it exercised its discretion to vary the sentence to a 12-month custodial term, stating that a 15-year sentence with hard labour was disproportionate to the offence.

According to the lawyer, the revised sentence is calculated from July 3, 2025, the date of her conviction, meaning Agradaa will serve approximately one year in prison.

Nana Agradaa was fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

Why Agradaa was imprisoned for 15 years

Nana Agradaa, who has been serving her sentence at the Nsawam Female Prison after an Accra Circuit Court sentenced her to 15 years in jail on July 3, 2025.

She was convicted of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences. The case stemmed from allegations that she took money from church members after claiming she could supernaturally multiply their cash.

Prosecutors told the court that Agradaa used Today’s TV and several social media platforms to promote the so-called money-doubling scheme.

She reportedly invited members of the public to an all-night church service, assuring them that her spiritual powers would enable her to double whatever amount they brought along.

Reaction as court reduces Agradaa's jail term

Some social media users have shared mixed

mmakorang stated:

"She has repented please free mama for us🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

iibrah1996 stated:

She looks strong and healthy

dymhomesgh stated:

"Good news! Lessons learnt! But trust me! She’s coming back stronger 😂😂."

loviaamartey stated:

"She looks good. I am happy for her👍😂."

missterri50

"She has learnt her lesson. God is good."

princestunna stated:

"That is so strange ! From 15 years to one year."

bog3_levels stated:

"😭🥹🙏thank you God.. everyone deserves a second chance."

prophet_great_one commented:

"We thank the almight God for his goodness."

Agradaa appears before the Amansaman High Court in a simple black and white ensemble. Photo credit: @dek360.

