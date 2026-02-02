Seventh-day Adventist pastor and gospel singer Richard Obeng reportedly died on February 1, 2026, after years of battling severe complications from a tragic road accident

The presiding pastor of the SDA church in the Jachie-Pramso district sustained life-altering injuries in a February 2023 crash near Onwe in the Ashanti Region, leaving him in a coma

Tributes poured in after his death was announced on TikTok, with mourners recalling his resilience, ministry, and uplifting music that changed multiple lives

A Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) pastor and singer, Pastor Richard Obeng, has reportedly died after years of battling complications of an accident.

Ghanaian pastor Richard Obeng reportedly passes away on February 1, 2026. Image credit: @missdottiediaries00

Source: TikTok

The presiding pastor for the SDA church in the Jachie-Pramso district reportedly passed away on February 1, 2026, stirring sorrow among church followers and lovers of the man of God’s music.

The Three Sisters’ Ministry Adventist account shared the tragic news of Pastor Obeng’s death on February 1.

According to reports, Pastor Obeng was involved in a terrible accident in February 2023 while driving a Mercedes-Benz salon car near Onwe in the Ashanti Region.

He sustained serious injuries in the crash that left him hospitalised in a coma.

A few months after the accident, his wife passed away in July 2023.

The Three Sisters Ministry said Pastor Obeng had finally passed away after years of suffering both physical and psychological pain.

“Pastor too is gone years after struggling to recover from his tragic accident 😢. His wife couldn't stand her husband's accident and died after months. Who are we to question God's will?” she wrote.

The TikTok post announcing Pastor Richard Obeng’s death is below.

A relative of the late preacher and singer also confirmed his death in a TikTok post mourning the sad occurrence.

"Uncle, you have suffered a lot, Pastor Richard Obeng Senior. May your soul rest in perfect peace, my beloved Uncle 😭😭😭😭😭😭," Miss Dottie wrote on TikTok.

Below is the TikTok post mourning the man of God’s death.

Reactions to Pastor Richard Obeng’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Adventist pastor Richard Obeng.

Sir_Jr said:

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Pastor Richard Obeng paid his dues, and his music will live on as a blessing and inspiration."

adepa420 wrote:

"Eii this pastor, the way he has suffered… mmmmm, but all the same RIP 🥹💔."

confidence883 commented:

"I was thinking about him 3 days ago, ooh, rest well, pastor 😭😭😭😭."

NYAME AKOA OSEI said:

"Oh, so sad pastor Richard, may your soul rest in peace. We shall meet on the resurrection morning! Our motivator is gone forever but we believe you're waiting for us in paradise. SDA 😭😭😭😭."

Ghanaians mourn as popular Ghanaian pastor and police officer Reverend John Brahene passes away on Monday, January 19, 2026. Image credit: John Brahene

Source: Facebook

Popular prophet John Brahene dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian prophet John Brahene reportedly passed away.

The man of God, who was also a police officer, reportedly died after a battle with illness, according to viral social media posts shared on January 19, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh