Legendary actor Chuck Norris has reportedly died at 86, with his family confirming the news in a heartfelt statement

He passed away on March 19, 2026, a day after being hospitalised following a medical emergency while training in Hawaii

Tributes have flooded social media, celebrating his legacy from martial arts to his iconic role in Walker, Texas Ranger

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Legendary American actor Carlos Ray Norris, popularly known as Chuck Norris, has died at the age of 86, stirring sorrow on social media.

Legendary American actor Chuck Norris dies at 86 on March 19, 2026, a day after suffering a medical emergency in Hawaii. Image credit: ChuckNorris

Source: Facebook

Chuck Norris’ death was confirmed by a post shared on his official Instagram account on Friday, March 20, 2026.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the statement read.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

Chuck Norris’ death occurred a day after news emerged that he had been hospitalised while training in Hawaii.

The Facebook post confirming Chuck Norris' death is below.

Chuck Norris hospitalised in Hawaii

On Thursday, March 19, American outlet TMZ broke the news that Chuck Norris suffered a medical emergency while training in Hawaii.

The veteran martial artist was on the Hawaiian island of Kauai when he suffered an emergency and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Honolulu.

He received treatment at the facility and was reportedly stabilised.

TMZ noted that the 86-year-old was training with a friend on Wednesday, March 18, when the incident occurred and said few other details were available at that time.

Who was Chuck Norris?

Chuck Norris was born on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma.

He rose to fame as a skilled mixed martial arts expert, winning several karate competitions, which put him on the radar of Hollywood directors seeking action men.

Chuck Norris started his career in films, appearing in productions including Good Guys Wear Black, The Delta Force, and Missing in Action, before exploding into a global icon as the star of Walker, Texas Ranger.

Reactions to Chuck Norris's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of actor Chuck Norris's death.

Andrew Quinn said:

"Chuck Norris doesn’t die - he left to beat up the grim reaper. RIP! 🕊️."

George Naranjo wrote:

"Chuck Norris isn’t dead. He just defeated mortal life."

Wes Holtsclaw commented:

"Chuck Norris didn’t pass away—he just walked into heaven and told Saint Peter, ‘I’ll take it from here.’"

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane reportedly dies on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the age of 53 after a battle with ALS. Image credit: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Actor Eric Dane dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Eric Dane, popular for his role as Dr McSteamy on Grey's Anatomy, sadly passed away.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement released on February 19, 2026, confirming that the actor died at the age of 53 after battling ALS.

Source: YEN.com.gh