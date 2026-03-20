Reports indicate actor Chuck Norris was hospitalised after a medical emergency during his stay in Hawaii

At 86, the action movie icon was said to be in good spirits despite the medical emergency that saw him hospitalised

Norris recently celebrated his birthday, sharing a sparring video with fans to mark the joyous occasion

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Action movie icon Chuck Norris has reportedly been hospitalised on March 19 following a medical emergency in Hawaii.

The Walker, Texas Ranger star has a $7 million home on Kauai's North Shore, which he has owned since 2015.

Actor Chuck Norris speaks with the media before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Credit: Sean Gardner/NASCAR

Source: Getty Images

TMZ reported that Norris is conscious and in “good spirits.” There are as yet no details on the nature of the emergency.

Last week, Norris celebrated his 86th birthday, marking the occasion with a social media post that included a video of himself sparring with a boxing trainer.

In a funny message to mark his birthday, he said:

“I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know. God Bless, Chuck Norris.”

Norris is a former martial arts champion who starred opposite Bruce Lee in 1972’s The Way of the Dragon.

He went on to have a successful film and television career, most famously leading the Walker, Texas Ranger action crime series on CBS from 1993 to 2001.

Recent celebrity deaths in the US

Popular American actress and media personality Kiki Shepard has tragically died on March 16.

The longtime host of Showtime at the Apollo suffered a massive heart attack.

According to TMZ, the 74-year-old was in good health, with her unexpected passing leaving her loved ones deeply hit by grief.

BET paid tribute to Shepard, describing her as a trailblazer for the representation of African American women on television.

On March 13, the music world was thrown into mourning following reports of the death of legendary Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell.

Campbell’s death was announced on Friday, March 13, by his sons and members of the iconic British band.

According to a statement posted on Instagram, he died at the age of 64 after suffering complications from a major, complex surgery.

Also in March, news anchor Ernie Anastos, who won more than 30 Emmy Awards during his career, died, sparking widespread sorrow.

Emmy award-winning news anchor Ernie Anastos reportedly dies at the age of 82 on March 12, 2026. Image credit: ErnieAnastos

Source: Facebook

The news outlet confirmed the death of the legendary newsman in a report shared late on Thursday, March 12.

Anastos started his career on radio in Boston before joining WPRI-TV in Providence in 1976, starting his career in television. He soon moved to New York’s WABC-TV, rising to national prominence as the host of Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. beginning in 1978. He was later made the host of the 5 p.m. broadcast as well until his departure in 1989.

Popular social media personality dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that a popular influencer, Caroline Reyes, known as Carol the Warrior, passed on.

The Cali-based social media personality’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement posted on Instagram on March 12, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh