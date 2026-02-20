American actor Eric Dane, famed for playing Dr Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey's Anatomy, reportedly died on February 19, 2026, at age 53 after battling ALS

American actor Eric Dane, popular for his role as Dr Eric Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, has reportedly died at the age of 53.

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane reportedly dies on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the age of 53 after a battle with ALS.

Source: Getty Images

McSteamy, as the actor was known on the fan favourite show, died on February 19, 2026, after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Eric Dane’s family confirmed his death in a statement shared with People Magazine.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the statement read.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.”

Eric Dane became a global superstar after appearing in Season 2 of the smash hit show. He was initially conceptualised as a guest star, but gained popularity and became a series regular from Season 3 until his character was killed off in Season 9.

All about Eric Dane

Eric Dane was born in San Francisco, California, in 1972 and grew up in the famous Bay Area. He attended Sequoia High School and San Mateo High School, moving to Los Angeles in the 1990s to pursue acting.

According to Variety, he initially had cameo roles in shows including Saved by the Bell, Roseanne, and Married... with Children, as well as appearances in movies such as X-Men: The Last Stand and Zoe.

His breakout came in 2005, when he landed a guest role on Grey's Anatomy. The medical drama, created by Shonda Rhimes, premiered in 2005 and has run for 22 continuous seasons. It has received 38 Primetime Emmy nominations throughout its time on air.

Away from Grey's Anatomy, Dane also earned critical acclaim as Cal Jacobs on Euphoria.

In 2025, Dane told PEOPLE that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of ‘Euphoria’ next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he said at the time.

Friends and colleagues who worked with Dane throughout his career shared tributes after his death, describing him as a 'light' who brightened everyone around him.

