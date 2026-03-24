Actress Carrie Anne Fleming has reportedly died at 51 after suffering complications from battling cancer

She was known for roles in Supernatural and iZombie, where she earned praise from fans for her versatility

Tributes have poured in online, with many mourning her loss and celebrating her contributions to television

Canadian actress Carrie Anne Fleming has reportedly died at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer.

Supernatural & iZombie Actress Carrie Anne Fleming Passes Away at 51

Source: Getty Images

According to Variety, she died on February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia, after suffering complications from her battle with cancer.

Variety reported that her co-star on Supernatural, Jim Beaver, confirmed her cause of death.

Fleming appeared on the long-running CW television show Supernatural as Karen Singer, the wife of main character Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), an old friend of the Winchesters. She appeared across multiple seasons and distinguished herself, earning rave reviews from fans and critics.

Fleming also appeared on iZombie, the living dead comedy starring Rose McIver, where she had a recurring part as Candy Baker across all five seasons.

All about Carrie Anne Fleming

Carrie Anne Fleming was born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, and later moved to British Columbia, where she attended Mount Douglas Senior Secondary in Victoria and trained in drama at Kaleidoscope Theatre and dance with the Kidco theatre dance group.

She began her showbiz career as a model before landing a spot in the comedy legend Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, followed by a role in the made-for-television movie Viper.

Her role as Karen Singer catapulted her to prominence, which she later built on with her appearance on iZombie.

Other notable roles included appearances in Bloodsuckers, Masters of Horror, The Tooth Fairy, Smallville, and Supergirl.

Below is a YouTube video of Karen Singer in Supernatural.

Reactions to Carrie Anne Fleming’s death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the sad news of Carrie Anne Fleming’s death.

Jen Leighton said:

"Is there anybody questioning the number of these people who have passed away at such young ages?"

Anne Marie Kent wrote:

"Rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing."

Brenda Cantillano commented:

"Prayers for Carrie Ann and her family🌹🙏."

Robert Sid said:

"Rest in peace, beautiful Carrie Ann 💔🙏💐✝️."

Sunshine Marie wrote:

"Celebrities are people too. Sadly, millions of people die from cancer. There is no exemption because they are celebrities."

Source: YEN.com.gh