Supernatural & iZombie Actress Carrie Anne Fleming Passes Away at 51
- Actress Carrie Anne Fleming has reportedly died at 51 after suffering complications from battling cancer
- She was known for roles in Supernatural and iZombie, where she earned praise from fans for her versatility
- Tributes have poured in online, with many mourning her loss and celebrating her contributions to television
Canadian actress Carrie Anne Fleming has reportedly died at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer.
According to Variety, she died on February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia, after suffering complications from her battle with cancer.
Variety reported that her co-star on Supernatural, Jim Beaver, confirmed her cause of death.
Fleming appeared on the long-running CW television show Supernatural as Karen Singer, the wife of main character Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), an old friend of the Winchesters. She appeared across multiple seasons and distinguished herself, earning rave reviews from fans and critics.
Fleming also appeared on iZombie, the living dead comedy starring Rose McIver, where she had a recurring part as Candy Baker across all five seasons.
All about Carrie Anne Fleming
Carrie Anne Fleming was born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, and later moved to British Columbia, where she attended Mount Douglas Senior Secondary in Victoria and trained in drama at Kaleidoscope Theatre and dance with the Kidco theatre dance group.
She began her showbiz career as a model before landing a spot in the comedy legend Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, followed by a role in the made-for-television movie Viper.
Her role as Karen Singer catapulted her to prominence, which she later built on with her appearance on iZombie.
Other notable roles included appearances in Bloodsuckers, Masters of Horror, The Tooth Fairy, Smallville, and Supergirl.
Below is a YouTube video of Karen Singer in Supernatural.
Reactions to Carrie Anne Fleming’s death
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the sad news of Carrie Anne Fleming’s death.
Jen Leighton said:
"Is there anybody questioning the number of these people who have passed away at such young ages?"
Anne Marie Kent wrote:
"Rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing."
Brenda Cantillano commented:
"Prayers for Carrie Ann and her family🌹🙏."
Robert Sid said:
"Rest in peace, beautiful Carrie Ann 💔🙏💐✝️."
Sunshine Marie wrote:
"Celebrities are people too. Sadly, millions of people die from cancer. There is no exemption because they are celebrities."
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh