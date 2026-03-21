Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Dead: Beloved 'Xander Harris' Actor Passes at 54

Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has reportedly died at 54

His family confirmed he passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 20, 2026, from natural causes

Fans have mourned his loss online, remembering his iconic role and later passion for art despite ongoing health struggles

Actor Nicholas Brendon, popular for portraying Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died, sparking mourning on social media.

Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon reportedly dies at 54 on March 20, 2026. Image credit: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, the 54-year-old died on Friday, March 20, 2026, of natural causes.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, publishing a statement shared by his family announcing the tragedy.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years," the statement said.

"In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."

Before his death, the actor opened up about several health issues, including a 2023 heart attack, and being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and cauda equina syndrome, a condition that forced him to undergo multiple spinal surgeries.

He also had a troubled past, battling substance abuse and mental illness and facing several criminal charges in 2010.

Who was Nicholas Brendon?

The American actor rose to fame after playing the loveable sidekick to Buffy, Xander Harris, on all seven seasons of the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which won multiple awards throughout its run, including the Television Critics Association Heritage Award in 2003.

Away from Buffy, Brendon appeared as a recurring character in Criminal Minds, as well as the sitcom Kitchen Confidential.

In film, his credits included Psycho Beach Party, Demon Island, and Unholy.

Below is an Instagram video of Nicholas Brendon as Xander in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Reactions to Nicholas Brendan's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad news of actor Nicholas Brendan's death.

Charmette Perry said:

"I met him once at Dragoncon in Atlanta. He was next to me in line at a coffee stand. I told him I loved him on Buffy and asked if I could buy him a coffee. He then replied, "Can I buy you this coffee shop?" He was funny."

Lincoln Quan wrote:

"He is doing the Snoopy dance up there because he is with Michelle Trachtenberg."

Karyn Sue Dunmyer-Pohlmeier commented:

"He died in his sleep of natural causes? At 54? That seems young to die of natural causes, but I could be wrong."

Legendary American actor Chuck Norris dies at 86 on March 19, 2026, a day after suffering a medical emergency in Hawaii. Image credit: ChuckNorris

Source: Facebook

Actor Chuck Norris passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary actor Chuck Norris died at the age of 86 on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Chuck Norris's death was confirmed by his family in a statement and occurred a day after he was hospitalised in Hawaii following a medical emergency.

Source: YEN.com.gh