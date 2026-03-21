Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Dead: Beloved 'Xander Harris' Actor Passes at 54
- Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has reportedly died at 54
- His family confirmed he passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 20, 2026, from natural causes
- Fans have mourned his loss online, remembering his iconic role and later passion for art despite ongoing health struggles
Actor Nicholas Brendon, popular for portraying Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died, sparking mourning on social media.
According to reports, the 54-year-old died on Friday, March 20, 2026, of natural causes.
The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, publishing a statement shared by his family announcing the tragedy.
“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years," the statement said.
"In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."
Before his death, the actor opened up about several health issues, including a 2023 heart attack, and being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and cauda equina syndrome, a condition that forced him to undergo multiple spinal surgeries.
He also had a troubled past, battling substance abuse and mental illness and facing several criminal charges in 2010.
Who was Nicholas Brendon?
The American actor rose to fame after playing the loveable sidekick to Buffy, Xander Harris, on all seven seasons of the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which won multiple awards throughout its run, including the Television Critics Association Heritage Award in 2003.
Away from Buffy, Brendon appeared as a recurring character in Criminal Minds, as well as the sitcom Kitchen Confidential.
In film, his credits included Psycho Beach Party, Demon Island, and Unholy.
Below is an Instagram video of Nicholas Brendon as Xander in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Reactions to Nicholas Brendan's death
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad news of actor Nicholas Brendan's death.
Charmette Perry said:
"I met him once at Dragoncon in Atlanta. He was next to me in line at a coffee stand. I told him I loved him on Buffy and asked if I could buy him a coffee. He then replied, "Can I buy you this coffee shop?" He was funny."
Lincoln Quan wrote:
"He is doing the Snoopy dance up there because he is with Michelle Trachtenberg."
Karyn Sue Dunmyer-Pohlmeier commented:
"He died in his sleep of natural causes? At 54? That seems young to die of natural causes, but I could be wrong."
Actor Chuck Norris passes away
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary actor Chuck Norris died at the age of 86 on Friday, March 20, 2026.
Heartbreak as popular ATU final-year student and TikToker Ability dies days before exams, details evoke sorrow
Chuck Norris's death was confirmed by his family in a statement and occurred a day after he was hospitalised in Hawaii following a medical emergency.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh