Naomi Donkor, the widow of late Captain Frank Donkor, underwent a painful family rite after the thanksgiving service held in his honour

The Donkor family’s Abusuapanyin explained that removing her ring did not mean she had been cut off from the family

Naomi was seen in tears after the emotional moment as she struggled to come to terms with her husband’s death

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A deeply emotional moment unfolded for Naomi Donkor, the widow of late Captain Frank Donkor, after a family rite was held following his burial.

Sad video of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother’s final resting place and grave surfaces online. Image credit: Parliament of Ghana, Billy Snapx

Source: UGC

The solemn rite reportedly took place on March 29, 2026, after the thanksgiving service held in honour of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah Donkor.

The ceremony was held at the family residence and was led by the Abusuapanyin of the Donkor family, who addressed mourners and family members during the sensitive moment.

According to tradition, the rite was performed to formally separate the union between Naomi Donkor and her late husband, Captain Frank Donkor, who died in the tragic Tema plane crash.

Though painful, such customs are often observed in many Ghanaian homes after the death of a married man.

Naomi Donkor underwent a marriage separation rite

During the emotional address, the family elder made it clear that the symbolic act was not meant to cut Naomi off from the Donkor family.

His words appeared aimed at comforting her and reassuring everyone present about her place in the home.

“With God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, your marriage with Frank has come to an end,”

He said during the rite.

He quickly added that the family still considered Naomi one of their own, despite the removal of the ring.

He explained that even though the ring had been taken off as part of the customary process, Naomi remained their daughter and would continue to be accepted and loved by the family.

His statement drew attention online, with many praising the family for publicly affirming her place even in the middle of grief.

Naomi Donkor was left in tears

The moment became even more emotional when Naomi was seen leaving the stage, visibly broken and in tears.

Dressed in mourning, she appeared overwhelmed as the painful reality of her husband’s death continued to sink in.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For many who have been following the Donkor family’s tragedy, this latest development has added yet another heartbreaking chapter to the story.

Naomi, who has already drawn sympathy after breaking down at the funeral and burial, is once again at the centre of public emotion.

The scene has since sparked conversations online about grief, widowhood rites and the painful customs many women are made to endure after losing their husbands.

For others, it was simply a heartbreaking reminder of a young woman trying to come to terms with a loss that came far too soon.

Elder Frank Donkor’s surviving daughter walks calmly to file past the bodies of her brothers. Photo credit: Elder Frank Donkor/Facebook & Tina News/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Surviving child of Elder Frank Donkor surfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the surviving sister of the late pilot Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor was seen at the funeral held at the State House.

A man held her hand as she walked gently to file past the mortal remains of her two brothers, who died in the Tema plane crash.

The emotional moment has stirred sympathy online as many react to the pain the Donkor family is enduring.

Source: YEN.com.gh