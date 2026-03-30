Elder Frank Donkor and his wife, Naomi Donkor, have gone viral after a video showed them dancing at a Thanksgiving service for their late children

The emotional moment captured the couple expressing gratitude to God despite the pain of losing their children, Frank and Elijah Donkor

The video has generated widespread reactions online, with many people praising their strength, resilience, and unwavering belief

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The founder of Hebron Prayer Camp, Elder Frank Donkor, and his wife, Naomi Donkor, have touched hearts online after a video captured them dancing joyfully at the thanksgiving service held in honour of their late children, Frank and Elijah Donkor.

In the viral video circulating across social media, the grieving couple are seen sharing a deeply emotional yet uplifting moment as they danced together in worship, expressing gratitude to God despite their loss.

Elder Frank Donkor and his wife, Naomi Donkor, have moved many with a touching display of faith during a thanksgiving service for their late children. Photo credit:SikaOfficialz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They were surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to support them during the Thanksgiving ceremony, creating an atmosphere filled with both sorrow and faith.

The couple’s visible smiles and calm demeanour reflected a sense of comfort and strength drawn from their faith, as they chose to celebrate God even in the midst of grief.

The moment has since sparked reactions online, with many praising their resilience and unwavering trust in God during such a difficult time.

The video has generated widespread reactions online, with many people praising their strength, resilience, and unwavering belief.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Frank Donkor’s wife weeps uncontrollably

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) visited the home of Elder Frank Donkor and his family to commiserate with them on the tragic loss of their sons.

The moment has resonated widely, inspiring conversations about grief, faith, and resilience. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: Facebook

The delegation was led by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, and other leading members of the party and government.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Captain Frank Donkor’s wife, Naomi, was seen arriving to take her seat for the meeting with the delegation.

She shed inconsolable tears over her profound loss and was consoled by her father-in-law, Elder Frank Donkor.

The heartwrenching scene stirred emotional reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing their condolences to Naomi and praying for God’s strength for her.

Watch the TikTok video:

Family of Captain Frank’s wife pays condolences

The family of Naomi has finally paid their condolences to their in-laws days after the death of their daughter's husband and his brother.

In a video shared on social media, they were seen presenting clothes and other items to the Donkors, believed to be a traditional requirement.

This came ahead of the burial rite of the duo. Elder Frank Donkor had announced that the funeral observation will take place on Saturday, March 28, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The event is aimed at allowing family, friends and the general public to pay their last respects to the departed souls.

The TikTok video of Naomi's family is below:

Elder Frank Donkor weeps during service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Frank Donkor wept during a recent church service held at the Hebron Prayer Camp.

In a video, the man of God was seen leading a worship session and pouring out his grief through tears and music, sparking emotional responses on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh