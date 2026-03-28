The surviving sister of the late pilot Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor was seen at the funeral held at the State House

A man held her hand as she walked gently to file past the mortal remains of her two brothers, who died in the Tema plane crash

The emotional moment has stirred sympathy online as many react to the pain the Donkor family is enduring

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Elder Frank Donkor's only surviving child was seen at the funeral grounds of her two brothers, which was held at the State House in Accra on March 28, 2026.

The funeral of Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor turned into a deeply emotional moment for the Donkor family.

Elder Frank Donkor’s surviving daughter walks calmly to file past the bodies of her brothers. Photo credit: Elder Frank Donkor/Facebook & Tina News/Instagram

Source: UGC

The only daughter and surviving child of the man of God was seen walking calmly to file past the remains of the bodies of her brothers.

A man who was holding Elder Frank Donkor's daughter walked by her side as a form of support during these trying times.

Dressed in all-black attire, Elder Frank Donkor's daughter wore a straight face as she walked to file past. She showed a lot of strength as she walked without crying.

Meanwhile, some mourners were walking behind her and weeping.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Elder Frank Donkor reportedly had three children

The family is now understood to have three children: Captain Frank Donkor, their daughter, and Elijah Donkor, the youngest.

A photo of the family, which has since gone viral, shows the parents standing proudly with the late Elijah and her sister, a memory now described by many as frozen in time.

In the image, the family appears joyful and united, unaware of the tragedy that would later strike.

Frank Donkor's daughter surfaced online

The daughter of Hebron Prayer camp, who has largely remained out of the public spotlight, has now become part of the conversation as people try to piece together the full picture of the Donkor family.

Online, many Ghanaians have reacted emotionally to the resurfaced photo, with some expressing sorrow over how the family has been affected.

The image has intensified the human side of the tragedy, moving the focus beyond headlines to the lives and bonds that existed before the crash.

The image of her standing between her brothers has become a powerful symbol, one that continues to stir emotions as the reality of the loss settles in.

Dignitaries attend funeral of Donkor brothers

Several top politicians and public officials were also present at the funeral, reflecting how widely the tragedy had been felt.

Among those spotted were Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, Tema Mayor Ebi Bright and other dignitaries who joined the family in mourning.

Security services personnel also attended in honour of the deceased, adding a formal and respectful presence to the ceremony.

Watch another TikTok video below:

Their appearance further underlined the significance of the loss and the solemnity of the day.

As the final rites came to an end, many mourners were left deeply emotional, with scenes from the funeral already circulating online and touching hearts across the country.

For many Ghanaians, the funeral was more than a burial. It was a painful reminder of a tragedy that has left a family broken and a nation grieving.

Naomi Donkor broke down in tears at Captain Frank Donkor’s funeral as Elder Frank Donkor held and comforted her in a heartbreaking moment. Image credit: Tina News Gh

Source: TikTok

Captain Frank Donkor's wife wept at funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Naomi Donkor, the wife of late pilot Captain Frank Donkor, broke down in tears at the funeral as grief overwhelmed her.

Elder Frank Donkor, father of the two brothers who died in the Tema plane crash, was seen consoling his daughter-in-law.

The emotional moment has stirred sympathy online as many react to the pain the Donkor family is enduring.

Source: YEN.com.gh