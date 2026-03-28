Naomi Donkor, the wife of late pilot Captain Frank Donkor, broke down in tears at the funeral as grief overwhelmed her .

. Elder Frank Donkor, father of the two brothers who died in the Tema plane crash, was seen consoling his daughter-in-law

The emotional moment has stirred sympathy online as many react to the pain the Donkor family is enduring

The funeral of Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor at the State House in Accra on March 28, 2026, turned into a deeply emotional moment for the Donkor family, especially for Captain Frank Donkor’s widow, Naomi Donkor.

Naomi Donkor broke down in tears at Captain Frank Donkor’s funeral as Elder Frank Donkor held and comforted her in a heartbreaking moment. Image credit: Tina News Gh

Source: TikTok

Scenes from the final rites have added a more heartbreaking human layer to the tragedy.

Elder Donkor consoled Naomi Donkor

One of the most touching moments from the funeral was when Elder Frank Donkor was seen consoling Naomi Donkor as she struggled to contain her grief.

Overwhelmed by pain, Naomi broke down in tears and had to be held closely as emotions filled the atmosphere around the family.

In the now-trending moment, Naomi appeared visibly shattered as she stood among mourners gathered to pay their final respects.

Dressed in mourning, she looked completely overcome by the weight of the loss, as tears flowed freely while loved ones tried to comfort her.

Elder Frank Donkor, who is also mourning the painful loss of his two sons, was seen wrapping Naomi in his arms in a powerful show of support.

Naomi Donkor's emotional state saddened netizens

The emotional scene has touched many online, with social media users describing it as one of the saddest moments to come out of the funeral.

For many, the image captured more than just grief. It reflected the deep pain of a family trying to hold itself together in the middle of an unimaginable tragedy.

Naomi, who recently paid tribute to her late husband online, has become one of the most talked-about figures connected to the crash, with many sympathising with the difficult reality she now faces.

What made the moment even more emotional for many observers was the role the founder of the Hebron prayer Camp, Elder Frank Donkor, played in it.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Despite carrying the pain of losing his own sons, he was still seen standing as a source of strength for his daughter-in-law, who appeared unable to fully process the heartbreak before her.

As videos and photos from the funeral continue to circulate, many Ghanaians have been left emotional by the scenes from the State House.

What was already a national tragedy has now become even more personal, as the pain of those left behind continues to unfold in public.

For many watching, Naomi’s tears and Elder Donkor’s embrace captured the reality of the loss in a way words could hardly explain.

It was a painful reminder that behind every headline and viral update is a grieving family trying to survive one of the darkest moments of their lives.

Elder Frank Donkor thanks President Mahama for aiding his sons' funeral arrangements after a tragic aircraft crash. Image credit: @JDmahama/X, @abofkaytv/TikTok, Elder Frank Donkor/Facebook

Source: UGC

Elder Frank Donkor thanked John Mahama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the father of the two sons who died in the Tema plane crash on March 16, 2026, has expressed deep gratitude to President Mahama for his support.

Elder Frank Donkor addressed his congregants, sharing funeral details and inviting supporters to join the family in bidding their sons a final farewell.

The grieving father also shared that his son had signed a multi-million-dollar contract just hours before the tragic plane crash near Tema.

Source: YEN.com.gh