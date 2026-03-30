Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele trends after a video of her snubbing her colleague, film maker Toyin Abraham, went viral

The controversial video from a movie premiere saw Toyin Abraham trying to greet Funke, but she was believed to have ignored her

With many fans reacting on social media, the award-winning star has broken her silence as she has vowed never to greet her again

Renowned Nigerian actresses Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham have made headlines after the 'Everybody loves Jennifer" star reportedly snubbed her colleague, igniting their long-time beef.

Funke Akindele reportedly snubs Toyin Abraham at star-studded movie premiere, sparking reactions. Image credit: @Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham Fans, @gistlover

Source: Facebook

On March 29, 2026, the actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo premiered her new film, “The Return of Arinzo”. The movie marked a step in cross-border collaboration, featuring many Nigerians as well as international stars.

The likes of Priscilla Ojo, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, and Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, Tanzanian actors Nana Dollz, and many others played a role in the movie.

An event that was expected to bring movie stars together has reportedly sparked confusion after a purported video of Funke cold-shouldering Toyin Abraham went viral.

In the footage, Abraham, who arrived at the movie premiere all joyed, was seen greeting all her colleagues seated at her table.

In the process, she went closer to Funke, believed to be trying to acknowledge her; however, she reportedly remained a strict face and would not turn to return the kind gesture.

However, her actions showed that she was reluctant to exchange pleasantries with her colleague. Despite the awkward scene, Toyin went ahead to greet other movie actors to save the situation.

The scenes immediately went viral, triggering social media users to blast Funke Akindele and prompting Abraham to break her silence.

Toyin, who might have been hurt by her fellow actress’s actions, unfollowed her on Instagram and further took to her social media to announce her block.

In a now-deleted post, she wrote:

“I have unfollowed her, God forbid bad things. If I ever greet her again, that means I am a bast@rd.”

Unexpectedly, reports had claimed Funke Akindele had also returned the energy as she had also unfollowed Toyin, bringing another layer to the already heated controversy.

The alleged tension between the duo has triggered outrage on social media as fans have shared their opinions.

The X video is below:

Reactions to Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham's video

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Funke Akindele reportedly snubbed Toyin Abraham.

Kennedy Ebere Agukwe wrote:

"Tinübu should settle this matter abeg."

Oladunjoye O. Idris wrote:

"She was even being respectful, because she said Aunty Funke."

Omoluabi Ayobami Akinwumi Adeniji wrote:

"Some people need to learn the value of humility and kindness, no matter their status in society."

Joe wrote:

"That's why it's not good to be too respectful. Everybody is a boss in their lane."

Michael Omuni wrote:

"Toyin mistakenly or deliberately used her clothe to touch Funke's hairstyles. She, Funke adjusted it immediately without looking at Toyin. Very funny part."

The Instagram video of Jackie Appiah is below:

Jackie Appiah thrills fans as she announces her role in the sequel to Jenifa's Diary, Everybody Loves Jenifa. Image credit: Jackie Appiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah features in Funke Adinkele's movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah thrilled fans by announcing her role in the sequel to Jenifa's Diary, Everybody Loves Jenifa, Funke Akindele's movie.

The actress shared an exciting promo video showcasing a face-off between the cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa and A Tribe Called Judah.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with excitement and anticipation for the upcoming movie.

Source: YEN.com.gh