Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has shared more details about her alleged abduction in Togo after returning from her social media hiatus

On March 24, 2026, the actress and former HIV/AIDS Ambassador resurfaced and claimed she was abducted in Togo for alleged spiritual harm

She alleged her uncle took her for “cleansing,” but she was held captive for weeks under disturbing conditions before escaping with help from strangers

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Ghanaian actress and former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has shared more details about her recent ordeal in Togo.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Breaks Silence on Alleged Abduction, Details How Uncle Allegedly Betrayed Her

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the controversial social media personality stirred drama online after resurfacing following a long hiatus.

She shared some photos of herself in a distressed state and narrated a troubling account of a recent ordeal she went through.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah claimed that she had been abducted by some individuals in Togo who wanted to harm her for spiritual purposes and that she escaped by luck and ran to the Volta Region for help.

“When I escaped, I ran from Togo straight to Nogokpo to seek justice and refuge from the thunder deity Zakadza...Torgbui Zakadza akpe. While I was at Nogokpo, thinking it was a fully secured environment, they sent motor riders after me,” her post read.

"Father Lord, you appointed a man of God known by many Ghanaians to finally bring the battle to an end for my final rescue,” she added.

The actress said the salvation she had received from God had converted her into a staunch believer, and she would not return to her previous life of living an ‘immoral’ lifestyle.

The Facebook post shared by Joyce Dzidzor Mensah is below.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah speaks on Togo ordeal

After her viral post, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah recorded a video to share more details about what happened to her.

In the video, she disclosed that she was first went to Togo to see her uncle for help to battle some spiritual issues she was facing.

The actress said her uncle took her to a place where she was supposed to undergo some cleansing rituals to get her life back on track, but it turned out to be a far more sinister place than she had anticipated.

She said she was held captive for weeks and only fed occasionally and during that time, she often heard and saw disturbing things that convinced her that she was in danger.

Joyce Mensah said she eventually escaped with the help of some good Samaritans and added that she would not want to disclose everything that happened since the case was in the hands of the police.

The TikTok video of Joyce Dzidzor Mensah speaking about her ordeal is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh