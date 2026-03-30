A Ghanaian woman has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of her detailing issues in her marriage went viral

Speaking on the Auntie Naa Show, the young lady stated that her marriage was beyond repair, largely based on what had transpired after she relocated to the UK

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the plans by the lady to demand a hefty amount as compensation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young Ghanaian woman has got people talking after she opened up about her marital issues.

In a now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady, known as Gifty, who appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, said her husband, currently in the US, had accused her of infidelity.

A married Ghanaian woman drags her husband to Auntie Naa to demand GH¢500k divorce compensation. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa/YouTube, @supersizer/Getty Images

Source: UGC

She said this came after she convinced him to sign divorce papers so he could marry another woman in his host country and gain the necessary documents, after which she could later join him.

Now feeling betrayed, Gifty said the husband's actions suggest the marriage is over. However, she wants compensation and full custody of their two children.

Quizzed by the host on how much she would deem appropriate, Gifty hesitantly responded, saying GH¢500,000.

The young lady, at one point, could not contain her tears as she narrated the support she had offered her husband over the years, only to be treated this way.

“I know the marriage is over, but I want him to compensate me and also allow me to have custody of our two children,” she told Auntie Naa.

Auntie Naa, host of Oyerepa TV mediates case involving a lady and her husband in the US. Photo credit: @Auntie Naa TV/YouTube

Source: Instagram

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 20,000 views and more than 100 comments.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Peeps react to the married woman’s ordeal

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions, with many demanding to hear the husband’s side.

@Hanapoo77-s6e stated:

“This Gifty vs George marriage issue is exactly like my brother’s. In the end, his wife filed for divorce at the Accra High Court after a marriage proposal from her married lover, making false allegations against him, in addition to GHS 200,000 as alimony. We are still in court, pending divorce... some women paaaa, hmm.”

@SammyTuga-j8v3s opined:

“Gradually, Auntie Naa is losing control over the programme. How can you allow your panellists to talk and shout at your guest anytime they want?”

@NkoneTV stated:

“Gifty, you have done all these and you are also demanding such an amount? Shame. Brotherhood is proud of George.”

@alhassansulemana3345 wrote:

“I wish Auntie Naa would deny this lady compensation because she doesn't deserve anything from this guy. Please, Auntie Naa, no second chance because she won't change. If this guy should consider her again and take her to America, she will let them deport himmark it.”

Lady demands GH¢200k breakup compensation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a heartbroken Ghanaian woman also demanded GH¢200,000 from her ex-boyfriend.

Explaining her reason for demanding the compensation, the woman claimed her boyfriend betrayed her trust by jilting her for another lady.

She further promised to make life unbearable for the ex-boyfriend if he failed to meet her demands.

Source: YEN.com.gh