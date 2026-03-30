Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Daddy Lumba, has broken her silence after her controversial celebration of life

In a press release, she expressed her gratitude to all members of Team Legal Wives who made it to the event

She detailed the struggles her team went through to organise the ceremony, and outlined some alleged sabotage

The first wife of the late Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, has finally spoken following her celebration of life in a press release after the event.

Akosua Serwaa speaks in a statement after her celebration of life, thanking all Team Legal Wives members who attended the event. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Percy Appeagyie

Source: Facebook

Following Daddy Lumba’s controversial funeral on December 13, 2025, his immediate family members, led by his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and Papa Shee, announced a second event in his honour on March 28 and 29.

After announcing this event, the former Ekuana Royal Family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, also known as Abusuapanin Tupac, filed an injunction against the event at the Accra High Court.

Celebration of Life postponed by court adjournment

Unfortunately, the case was adjourned to March 25, 2026, which saw Papa Shee and Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, all appear before the Accra High Court.

After court proceedings, the case was further adjourned to April 23, 2026, throwing the fate of the planned celebration of the late musician into limbo.

Papa Shee spoke to the media following the court's decision, claiming there would be a celebration not for the late Daddy Lumba but for his first wife instead.

True to his words, fliers surfaced indicating that the original celebration had been changed for Akosua Serwaa, with the University of Ghana Stadium as the venue.

On March 28 and 29, the celebration of life took place as announced, with the widow's family, friends, and members of Team Legal Wives gracing the occasion.

Watch a TikTok video from Akosua Serwaa's celebration of life below:

Akosua Serwaa speaks about celebration of life

After the successful event, the first wife of Daddy Lumba has broken her silence, sending an appreciative message to Ghanaians who made it to the celebration.

In a purported press release dated March 29, 2026, and signed by Akosua Serwaa, she wrote:

“This morning, I awoke to a gentle and refreshing rainfall over Accra, a moment that felt deeply symbolic. To me, it signified blessings, grace, and a quiet reminder of God's presence. In the name of the Almighty, the Most Merciful, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by me during this difficult Saturday, 28th March 2026.”

In the statement, she addressed her loved ones, well-wishers, and admirers, stating that she was overwhelmed and without words over their support, prayers, and kindness, which have fuelled her.

“I would also like to express my profound appreciation to all those, both in Ghana and abroad, who organised the event and beautifully dubbed it "Akosua Serwah Fosuh, The Pride of a Legend." Your dedication and commitment to honouring my legacy have not gone unnoticed. To the many individuals, both known and unknown, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, I say thank you. I am deeply grateful.”

Akosua Serwaa claims someone tried to sabotage event

Akosua Serwaa further detailed some challenges her team went through before the event became a success, claiming some people tried to sabotage the event with continuous cancellations of the venue because her name was attached.

“I am fully aware of the immense challenges you endured to make the event a reality. From repeated cancellations of venues simply because my name, Serwah, was associated with the program, to the difficulties encountered with venue owners and even the police, your perseverance was extraordinary.

“That you were able to reorganise and successfully host such an event within just four hours speaks volumes about your resilience and determination. For this, I sincerely commend and thank you. It is my prayer that those who may not fully understand my story will, in time, come to appreciate the truth and the circumstances surrounding it,” she said.

She further announced that when the court grants them the right, they will organise a befitting celebration of life for her late husband.

“As the public may already be aware, my husband's family and I were unable to organise or participate in an official celebration of life for my late husband due to a pending interlocutory injunction before the Accra High Court. This legal matter has temporarily restricted us from holding such an event.”

“However, I wish to assure the general public that immediately the court grants us clearance, we will officially announce a date for a befitting and dignified celebration of life, to honour and preserve the remarkable legacy of my late husband Charles Kwadwo Fosu. Once again, I thank you all for your love, patience, and continued support.”

The Instagram post showing the full press release is below:

Papa Shee announces a celebration of life for Akosua Serwaa after the court adjourned a similar event for Daddy Lumba. Image credit: Evangelist Papa Shee

Source: Facebook

Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life cloth launched

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee and his team had officially launched the cloth expected to be used for the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life event.

The cloth design sparked intense debate online, with some fans praising the artistry while others questioned the absence of the late musician's image if it was supposed to be in his honour.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh