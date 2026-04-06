CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe is set to visit Senegal for the first time following the controversial AFCON final decision

Motsepe's trip has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with many drawing different interpretations

Meanwhile, the CAF boss has indicated he is ready to respect any ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport after Senegal challenged CAF’s decision

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President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr Patrice Motsepe is set for a high-stakes visit to Dakar as tensions continue to simmer over the controversial 2025 AFCON title decision involving Senegal and Morocco.

The trip, scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, comes at a delicate moment, with the football world still divided over the ruling that stripped Senegal of the trophy and handed it to Morocco.

According to African football analyst Micky Jnr, Motsepe will meet key figures in Senegal in a bid to calm tensions and reopen dialogue.

Why CAF President Is Visiting Senegal After AFCON Trophy Decision. Photos by Eurasia Sport Images and Daniel Beloumou Olomo.

Source: Getty Images

CAF president heads to Senegal; fans react

Micky Jnr explained the thinking behind the visit, describing it as a deliberate step to restore calm after weeks of backlash.

"The visit comes as part of efforts to ease tensions following the CAF Appeal Committee’s ruling officially awarding Morocco the 2025 AFCON title."

"A strong move to ensure dialogue and unity in African football."

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The fallout stems from a dramatic final where Senegal briefly walked off the pitch late in the game after a penalty was awarded to Morocco.

Although they returned after about 17 minutes and went on to win through an extra-time strike from Pape Gueye, CAF later ruled the walk-off as forfeiture, citing Articles 82 and 84.

That decision handed the title to Morocco and sparked outrage across Senegal and beyond.

News of Motsepe’s visit quickly drew strong reactions from fans online, reflecting just how deep the divide remains.

@ndao471 wrote:

"He is not leaving with the trophy; best believe that, unless he drops serious bags for the military to change their mind."

@MogolwaneMaatla alleged:

"Morocco has sent him to talk about giving them the CAF, this one have always been a sellout."

@SenKid221, a Senegalese fan, slammed:

"No he’s not welcome. Such a weak leader, he’s the one who got CAF in this whole imbroglio."

@Rhoyi_Masoka insisted:

"They must not allow him to leave with the trophy."

@Tshwaks0926 summed up:

"That's like asking Obama to forgive Osama."

Why CAF President Is Visiting Senegal After AFCON Trophy Decision. Photo by Julien De Rosa.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal challenges CAF verdict at CAS

Meanwhile, Senegal has taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, arguing that the ruling amounts to a sporting injustice and should be overturned.

CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb commented on the situation as follows:

"We are fully equipped to resolve this type of dispute with the assistance of specialist, independent arbitrators.

"We are aware that the teams and fans wish to know the final decision as soon as possible, which is why we will ensure that the arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, whilst respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing."

The outcome of the case could reshape how disciplinary decisions are handled in African football.

For now, all eyes are on Dakar, where Motsepe’s visit may prove decisive in easing one of the continent’s most heated football disputes in recent years.

Morocco confident on winning AFCON case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco is confident CAS will confirm them as the rightful winners of the 2025 AFCON.

The country's FA president, Fouzi Lekjaa, says official reports, video evidence, and CAF rules all support their claim.

Source: YEN.com.gh