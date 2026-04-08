Afia Schwarzenegger has summoned his former friend, Mzbel, to an arbitration court in the Volta Region following their recent rekindled beef

This came after the ‘16 Years’ hitmaker dropped some dirty secrets about the actress and media personality regarding her bedroom affairs

Afia's action against Mzbel has sparked reactions on social media as Ghanaians have flooded the comments section to share their opinions

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Afia Schwarzenegger has taken controversial actions against Mzbel following their recent rekindled beef.

Afia Schwarzenegger summons Mzbel to Torgbui Adzima arbitration court in Volta Region following their rekindled beef. Image credit: Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, April 4, 2026, Mzbel appeared on Accra-based broadcast station UTV Ghana's United Showbiz to discuss multiple issues, including her alleged relationship with a pastor.

Mzbel suffered an emotional breakdown on live television, weeping as she denied allegations levelled against her regarding the relationship and other controversies that have followed her over the years.

Her outburst triggered a brutal response from Afia Schwarzenegger, who jabbed at her old rival, calling her an attention seeker masquerading as a victim.

She further claimed that Mzbel propositioned the pastor by visiting his office in provocative wear and later complaining about their escapades.

On Tuesday, April 7, Mzbel fired back at Afia Schwarzenegger in a wild social media video that went viral online.

In the video, Mzbel said she was ready to go toe-to-toe with Afia Schwarzenegger this time and was going to disclose certain ‘dirty’ secrets about her to shut her up once and for all.

True to her words, she dropped serious allegations against Afia Schwarzenegger regarding her bedroom life.

The Instagram video of Mzbel blasting Afia Schwarzenegger is below:

Afia Schwarzenegger summons Mzbel to arbitration court

In an official letter dated April 8, 2026 and shared by Afia Schwarzenegger on her Instagram page, the actress is said to have summoned Mzbel to the Torgbui Adzima to reportedly defend her allegations.

According to the letter, the plaintiff, who happens to be Afia, claimed she is ready to pay the musician (defendant) an amount of GH¢ 3,000,000, should she be able to affirm her allegation against her.

The notice also indicated that should Mzbel deny the charges, the case would be referred to the gods for judgment.

As part of the summons letter reads:

“Plaintiff affirms that if it's true that she told Defendant as she is claiming, she is ready to pay Defendant an amount of Gh¢ 3,000.000.00 (Three Million Ghana Cedis ) to her; but if the ruling goes against her, she will also compensate me with the same amount, including the expenses incurred for the character defamation caused by her.”

“Defendant is hereby invited to the above arbitration court to defend and explain the allegation levelled against her.”

“Your presence will facilitate the hearing and settlement of the issue forever. However, the case could be referred to the gods to reveal the truth in the matter should you deny the charge above and give a false statement.”

The Instagram post from Afia Schwarzenegger is below:

Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's summons

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Afia Schwarzenegger shared the summons letter.

Sandy wrote:

"She replied to you this time, and the thing has pained you. The bully got bullied."

Adjeiwaa Boateng wrote:

"Funny how you've been accusing people left and right, and no one took you to court. Now someone's done it once, and you're facing the heat. What goes around.”

Afia wrote:

“You searched for her troubles first, so you can't tell her how to react. She never involved you in anything. She said in that interview that you resurrected the beef, so deal with it.”

Grey Arhinful wrote:

“Let it go to court so both of you can show all the evidence you all have been alleging.”

Afia Schwarzenegger invokes Antoa to curse Mzbel over dog allegation made against her. Image credit: Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger curses Mzbel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger invoked the Antoa deity, rained curses, and called for spiritual consequences for Mzbel after making alleged false claims about her.

Pouring ‘libation’ in her bathroom, she said if Mzbel’s allegations were true, then the deity should fatally strike her.

Afia Schwarzenegger asked Antoa to strike the musician down if her claims were fabricated and solely intended to damage her reputation.

Source: YEN.com.gh