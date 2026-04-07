Mzbel has dropped a new video blasting Afia Schwarzenegger over the latter's latest allegations against

Afia Schwar accused Mzbel of playing a victim after the singer's emotional outburst on UTV, and made many claims

In her response, Mzbel has asked for proof, while also making claims about Schwar's supposed $5000 escapade in Kumasi

Singer Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has taken a swipe at Afia Schwarzenegger after the latter reignited their longstanding feud.

Afia Schwar, known in private life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, on Monday, April 6, 2026, blasted Mzbel days after the singer's emotional outburst on live TV.

Mzbel replies to Afia Schwarzenegger's attack over emotional outcry during UTV's United Showbiz. Photo source: @mzbeldaily, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Mzbel had appeared on Accra-based broadcast station UTV Ghana's United Showbiz on April 4, 2026, where she addressed allegations about a non-consensual escapade with a prominent pastor.

The ace singer broke down in tears as she denied the allegations, which she claimed were baseless and false.

She recounted the events that ensued during her encounter with the pastor, which led to speculations of an inappropriate affair surfacing in public.

Mzbel also denied other allegations that had been levelled against her since her public feud with actress and filmmaker Tracy Boakye a few years ago, which was termed as the 'Papa No' saga.

The TikTok video of Mzbel weeping while responding to the allegations on United Showbiz is below:

Afia Schwarzenegger slams Mzbel over emotional response

In a video she shared on her official Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger accused Mzbel of acting like the victim in a situation she created.

Enjoying a meal at a restaurant abroad, Schwar played the audio of her former associate's recent emotional outburst on United Showbiz.

She questioned how the infamous "Papa No" phone call between her and Tracy was recorded and shared with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Afia advised Mzbel to stop publicly speaking about the past controversy and remain silent.

She said:

"Playing a victim in a situation you created yourself is madness. I asked, "Who recorded the Papa No call?" And how did it land in the hands of NPP? If I were you, I would shut up and never bring this up in any conversation again!"

She also questioned how Mzbel arrived at the office of the pastor wearing inappropriate attire on the evening of their encounter.

Afia also alleged that a certain individual, whom she claimed was her godfather, had photos of the veteran musician and the Ghanaian pastor from their encounter.

She also questioned Mzbel about an allegation she made against another Ghanaian pastor.

Afia Schwarzenegger makes new allegations against Mzbel after her emotional outburst on United Showbiz. Photo source: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Tina News GH

Source: Facebook

Hours after Afia Schwar's 'attacks', Mzbel shared a screenshot of the post and told her former friend to bring evidence of her claims or shut up.

Mzbel dares Afia Schwarzenegger over new attacks

As the first reply was not enough, Mzbel released a video daring Afia Schwar to bring on the banter.

According to the 16 Years hitmaker, Schwar does not have any evidence as she claimed, but was only pained because she [Mzbel] was getting some media attention.

"Afia Schwarzenegger, you hate to see me trending in the news and having support from many people. So you will just rush with anger, pain, and witchcraft to come and talk plenty, trying to discredit. Everything you are saying now, you have said before, and it did not end up anywhere."

She noted that her emotional outburst on UTV was not for any sympathy, but was because she was disappointed in herself.

"I did not cry because I was angry at anybody. I was angry at myself for allowing people to dissuade me from speaking to some allegations in the past, which are now being used to judge her. I wasn't trying to play victim," she said.

Mzbel dared Schwar to bring out any evidence she claims to have against her, adding that she was going boot-for-boot.

"Afia, I dare you, bring out your evidence and let's fight. Be a woman...come and let's fight. Don't bring anybody in," she said.

She also accused Afia Schwar of going on an unexpected escapade at Ahodwo in Kumasi and bringing back $5,000 to flaunt.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzbel denies alleged dealings with King Promise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel denied allegations of a past secret deal with her young colleague King Promise in a recording studio.

In a social media post, the veteran musician stated that she had never met the Afrobeats singer since he emerged on the Ghanaian music scene.

Mzbel also appealed to her fans to help her identify the person spreading falsehoods about her on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh