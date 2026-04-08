Singer Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has renewed her resolve to match Afia Schwarzenegger boot-for-boot in their ongoing 'beef'.

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Her renewal follows the boosting of her account by an undisclosed prominent friend, who gifted her GH₵30,000.

Mzbel and Schwar have been engaged in a social media banter in the past few days, after the latter rekindled their longstanding 'beef'.

Mzbel had appeared on Accra-based broadcast station UTV Ghana's United Showbiz on April 4, 2026, where she addressed allegations about a non-consensual escapade with a prominent pastor.

The ace singer broke down in tears as she denied the allegations, which she claimed were baseless and false.

She recounted the events that ensued during her encounter with the pastor, which led to speculations of an inappropriate affair surfacing in public.

Mzbel also denied other allegations that had been levelled against her since her public feud with actress and filmmaker Tracy Boakye a few years ago, which was termed as the 'Papa No' saga.

The TikTok video of Mzbel weeping while responding to the allegations on United Showbiz is below:

Afia Schwarzenegger slams Mzbel over emotional response

In a video she shared on her official Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger accused Mzbel of acting like the victim in a situation she created.

Enjoying a meal at a restaurant abroad, Schwar played the audio of her former associate's recent emotional outburst on United Showbiz.

She questioned how the infamous "Papa No" phone call between her and Tracy was recorded and shared with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Afia advised Mzbel to stop publicly speaking about the past controversy and remain silent.

She said:

"Playing a victim in a situation you created yourself is madness. I asked, "Who recorded the Papa No call?" And how did it land in the hands of NPP? If I were you, I would shut up and never bring this up in any conversation again!"

She also questioned how Mzbel arrived at the office of the pastor wearing inappropriate attire on the evening of their encounter.

Afia also alleged that a certain individual, whom she claimed was her godfather, had photos of the veteran musician and the Ghanaian pastor from their encounter.

She also questioned Mzbel about an allegation she made against another Ghanaian pastor.

Afia Schwarzenegger makes new allegations against Mzbel after her emotional outburst on United Showbiz. Photo source: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Tina News GH

Source: Facebook

Hours after Afia Schwar's 'attacks', Mzbel shared a screenshot of the post and told her former friend to bring evidence of her claims or shut up.

She also released a video on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, making her own claims and daring Afia Schwar to share any evidence, while also expressing her willingness to go all the way with her former friend.

Following Mzbel's video, Schwar responded to the accusations against her by invoking curses.

True to her promise, Mzbel has not relented and has been taunting Schwar online.

Mzbel gets GH₵30k over Afia Schwar 'beef'?

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Mzbel shared a video of her holding three bundles of GH₵100 notes.

According to her, she had just received it as a gift from someone she respects for breakfast.

She initially sounded like the money had been offered for her to end the banter, but later stated that it was for her to spend and get energy to continue.

She jumped out of excitement and stated that she now realises such banters pay well, hence Schwar's constant 'beefing' online.

"Somebody has just come to gift me GH₵30,000 to buy koko and get energy to give it you in every style...I now know why

Watch the Instagram video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh