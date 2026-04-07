Hajia4Reall responded with a defiant message after Afia Schwarzenegger accused her and Richard Nii Armah Quaye of damaging her reputation

Afia claimed Google search results wrongly linked her to Hajia4Reall, whom she described as an ex-convict, and even alleged that her house was broken into

In a subtle clapback, Hajia4Reall framed her past as part of God’s plan, presenting her journey as one of redemption and resilience

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Ghanaian singer and socialite, Hajia4Reall, has sent out a message of defiance after coming under attack from comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.

Hajia4Reall subtly clap backs after Afia Schwarzenegger labelled damaging accusations against her and Richard Nii Armah Quaye. Image credit: @hajia4reall, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

On April 4, 2026, the US-based Ghanaian comedienne and media personality took to Instagram to level serious accusations against businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Hajia4Reall, his rumoured girlfriend.

In her Instagram rants, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a screenshot appearing to show that searching for her on Google led to Hajia4Reall’s name showing up, a situation she described as deliberate.

She claimed that she had suffered reputational harm due to her image being confused with that of an ex-convict.

Hajia4Reall served for a year and a month in a US jail after pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money and agreeing to pay a forfeiture of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount in February 2024.

Afia Schwarzenegger later claimed that the businessman allegedly sent some people to break into her home, a claim that sparked backlash on social media.

Finally, she shared a letter drafted by her lawyers to the Wikimedia Foundation calling for the error to be rectified.

She captioned the post with the letter:

“If you are not happy with the name you made for yourself, change your ways, not your name," she wrote.

The Instagram post shared by Afia Schwarzenegger is below.

Hajia4Reall subtly shades Afia Schwarzenegger

Days after Afia Schwarzenegger’s rants, Hajia4Reall took to Instagram to subtly send a reply to the controversial comedienne over her attacks.

In a post shared to Instagram on Monday, April 6, Hajia4Reall stated that whatever she has gone through was part of God’s plan for her.

Her post appeared to push back against Afia Schwarzenegger’s mockery of her status as an ex-convict by reframing it as a part of her redemption journey ordained by God.

“Every scar, every smile, every success, it’s all part of God’s masterpiece. I am who I am because He never gave up on me,” she wrote.

The Instagram post shared by Hajia4Reall is below.

Afia Schwarzenegger sparks a new feud with Mzbel after the singer appeared on United Showbiz on April 4. Image credit: @queenafiaschwar

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger sparks Mzbel feud

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger sparked a new beef with Mzbel after jabbing her following her meltdown on United Showbiz.

The popular musician burst into tears during an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, April 4, recounting how she had been unfairly maligned over multiple years regarding the 'Papa No' saga and other controversies.

In reply, Afia Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to slam her, claiming her tears were not real and blaming her for all the problems she has faced over the years.

Source: YEN.com.gh