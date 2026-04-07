Afia Schwarzenegger Invokes Antoa Deity and Rains Curses on Mzbel Over Alleged False Accusations
- Afia Schwarzenegger invoked the Antoa deity, rained curses, and called for spiritual consequences for Mzbel after making alleged false claims about her
- Mzbel and the comedienne restarted their long-running beef after the musician suffered an emotional breakdown on UTV's United Showbiz
- Afia slammed her in a response, claiming she was playing the victim, sparking another chapter in the damaging feud between the two entertainers
Afia Schwarzenegger emotionally rained curses on veteran singer Mzbel after she levelled unprintable accusations against the US-based comedienne.
On Saturday, April 4, 2026, Mzbel appeared on Accra-based broadcast station UTV Ghana's United Showbiz to discuss multiple issues, including her alleged relationship with a pastor.
Mzbel suffered an emotional breakdown on live television, weeping as she denied allegations levelled against her regarding the relationship and other controversies that have followed her over the years.
Her outburst triggered a brutal response from Afia Schwarzenegger, who jabbed at her old rival, calling her an attention seeker masquerading as a victim.
"Playing a victim in a situation you created yourself is madness. I asked, 'Who recorded the Papa No call?' And how did it land in the hands of NPP? If I were you, I would shut up and never bring this up in any conversation again!" Afia Schwarzenegger wrote.
She further claimed that Mzbel propositioned the pastor by visiting his office in provocative wear and later complaining about their escapades.
“How did you end up on the Prophet’s lap in his office? Who visits a man of God in red polka dot shorts and a sleeveless kind of bra top revealing pyjamas?” she queried.
Mzbel claps back at Afia Schwarzenegger
On Tuesday, April 7, Mzbel fired back at Afia Schwarzenegger in a wild social media video that went viral online.
In the video, Mzbel said she was ready to go toe-to-toe with Afia Schwarzenegger this time and was going to disclose certain ‘dirty’ secrets about her to shut her up once and for all.
Mzbel responds fiercely to Afia Schwar’s accusations, shares claims of Afia's $5k escapade in Kumasi
The 16 Years singer resurfaced a popular accusation against the comedienne, alleging that she travelled to Ahodwo in Kumasi to engage in a troubling escapade for money.
Mzbel said Afia Schwarzenegger was paid only $5,000 for the alleged unspeakable act, but she felt proud about it and paraded her loot on social media.
The Instagram video of Mzbel’s Afia Schwarzenegger accusations is below.
Afia Schwarzengger curses Mzbel’s over accusation
In a video shared to TikTok on April 7, Afia Schwarzenegger cursed Mzbel with the feared Antoa deity for allegedly making false accusations against her.
Pouring ‘libation’ in her bathroom, she said if Mzbel’s allegations were true, then the deity should fatally strike her.
On the contrary, Afia Schwarzenegger asked Antoa to strike the musician down if her claims were fabricated and solely intended to damage her reputation.
Afia Schwarzenneger’s emotional video cursing Mzbel has stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.
The TikTok video is below.
Afia Schwarzenegger sparks Hajia4Reall feud
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger slammed Hajia4Reall after the socialite's image mistakenly replaced hers in an online search.
Afia Schwarzenegger's actions provoked a strong response from the musician, stirring massive reactions on social media.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh