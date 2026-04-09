Mzbel has showcased her new 2025 Toyota Fortuner amid an ongoing feud with Afia Schwar

The singer shared a video of the car she claimed to have acquired at GH₵950,000, undergoing interior cleaning

Social media users celebrated Mzbel's extravagant purchase and subtle jibe at her rival

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Ghanaian musician Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has taken to social media to flaunt her newly acquired SUV, amid her beef with Afia Schwar.

The vehicle is a 2025 Toyota Fortuner in white colour, with brown leather interior

In the video, a casually dressed Mzbel, wearing a white off-shoulder top and a cap, is seen posing beside the car, while some gentlemen work on it.

Mzbel flaunts her new Toyota Fortuner amid her 'beef' with Afia Schwar. Photo source: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, her children, Adepa and Ohemaa, had 'dirtied' the car's interior, leading her to call a detailer to freshen it up.

"Family, do you see how they are cleaning the inside of my car? That is what happens when you have children," she said.

She asked one of the guys to mention the name of their company before adding:

"You won't believe it's a new car if you see how the interior of my car looks. Adepa and his sister, Ohemaa, always dirty the car whenever they sit in it. So I told Bra Emma that I would cover the seats with blankets when we are going out because I suffered to buy it."

The video of the Fortuner comes barely 24 hours after Mzbel announced she had bought a new car, as she blasted Afia Schwar online.

Reacting to Afia Schwar's summons from Nogokpo against her over their rekindled feud on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, she mentioned how she bought a car and kept it away from social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger summons Mzbel to Torgbui Adzima arbitration court in Volta Region following their rekindled beef. Image credit: Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video, he 16 Years hitimaker noted that she had paid GH₵950,000 for the car, adding that it was a "tear rubber."

While she did not mention Afia Schwar's name, the video of Mzbel showing off the car comes off as a dig at her rival.

Watch the Instagram video of Mzbel's new car below:

Reactions to Mzbel's new Toyota Fortuner

The video of Mzbel's Toyota Fortuner has sparked massive reactions online. Many praised the singer while drawing in her banter with Afia Schwar.

compiled some comments below.

ohemaa_konadu1998 said:

"Champion Mzbel The Winner 🏆🏆🏆♥️NKRAMANYERE Afia Schwa Fufu Funu 🤣😆🤣😆Ehuuuuuu 😱."

bukeyegh said:

"Indirectly telling whoever cares to know that they are no longer using the supposed old car."

joeboi_breezi said:

"But @mzbeldaily, your car is good to go, and Fufu Funu said your car has done what? So change for what ?? Herh oy3 Aboaa Paa onyaa y’a Anka op3."

Afia Schwarzenegger curses Mzbel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwar cursed Mzbel by invoking the Antoa deity, and called for spiritual consequences on her for making alleged false claims about her.

Pouring ‘libation’ in her bathroom, she said if Mzbel’s allegations were true, then the deity should fatally strike her.

Afia Schwarzenegger asked Antoa to strike the musician down if her claims were fabricated and solely intended to damage her reputation.

Source: YEN.com.gh