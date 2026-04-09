Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has condemned the judge's comments on RNAQ's wife in their divorce settlement

The judge had referred to Joana's attractiveness and potential for remarriage while slashing her GH₵50m demand to GH₵300k

However, Nana Oye, a former Gender Minister, struggled to understand the correlation between the comment and the case

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Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has reacted to the ruling on the divorce settlement between businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo criticises judge's comment about Richard Nii Armah Quaye's wife, Joana, in divorce case. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @nanaoyebampoeaddo

Source: Instagram

In an online statement, Nana Oye, a former minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, condemned a remark by a High Court judge in a divorce ruling about Joana's physical appearance.

High Court ruling

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company from which RNAQ built his fortune, had demanded GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered on for about four years.

However, the High Court in Accra, on January 20, 2026, awarded Joana Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and two Jaguar cars, among others.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's wife, Joana Quaye, sees her GH₵50 million settlement demand slashed during their appearance in court. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @ghgalaxy

Source: Instagram

However, as cited by Ghanaian media consultant Ebenezer Donkoh, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, a Court of Appeal Justice who sat as an Additional High Court Judge in the case, thought Joana did not deserve what she was demanding.

Among other things, the judge is quoted to have said:

"On the other hand, here is the petitioner who has been settled with 1/3 of the matrimonial home, the educational and health needs of the children are placed on the Respondent and her mobility issues are also taken care of.

"Physically, she is very much attractive and capable of remarrying anytime she felt like.

"I have also taken note of the fact that she is now gainfully employed with her mole witness, the PW3, in the very business her husband is in. There is no doubt in my mind that she can even be better off in her new venture and or employment with the experience gained from the Quick Credit business.

In the circumstances and as a way of dissuading these frequent divorces with the expectation of reaping huge monetary benefits, I will award a financial relief of GH¢300,000.00 in favour of the Petitioner."

See the Facebook post below:

The judgment has sparked an online debate with critics and defenders sharing varying opinions on the matter.

RNAQ divorce: Nana Oye criticises judge's remark

Nana Oye happens to be one of the critics and thinks the judge's reference to the woman's physical attractiveness and remarriage prospects as factors in adjudicating the dissolution of a marriage was in bad taste.

In a widely shared Facebook post, she challenged the remarks attributed to Justice Dorgu.

"Physically, she is very much attractive and capable of remarrying anytime she felt like. Really????? From a court of the Republic of Ghana in 2026?? What has physical attraction and the capability of remarrying got to do with adjudicating on dissolution of a marriage?" she wrote.

See Nana Oye's Facebook reaction to the RNAQ divorce ruling below:

RNAQ's wife appeals divorce case ruling

YEN.com.gh also reported that RNAQ's wife appealed the High Court divorce ruling, seeking more financial benefits.

Her lawyers claimed the High Court ruling failed to acknowledge her contributions to the marriage and business.

Source: YEN.com.gh