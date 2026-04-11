Video of the Luxury Lives RNAQ's Children Emerges Amid Divorce Battle With their Mother
- A video showing the luxurious lifestyle of RNAQ's children has emerged as their parents battle over their divorce settlement
- The video capturing private jet moments and fun moments of the children comes after their mother appealed a High Court ruling
- Social media users have expressed mixed reactions after seeing the video of RNAQ's children
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A video has popped up online showing the lives of the children of Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ).
RNAQ's children have become the centre of attraction after the emergence of a High Court in their parents' divorce settlement, which a section of Ghanaians has deemed unfair.
RNAQ and Joana Quaye divorce battle
The children's mother, Joana, has appealed the January 20, 2026, High Court ruling, which awarded Joana GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.
Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, sought GH₵50 million as compensation, alongside other benefits.
However, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, took issue with the massive sum of money the businessman's former wife demanded, saying it was 'without a basis' or a 'foundation'.
Following the ruling, some Ghanaians, including Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, questioned the court's decision, asking questions about the alimony, especially about the GH₵5,000 monthly maintenance for their children.
While some argued that it was a paltry sum for a man of RNAQ's wealth and pedigree, others pointed to an audio making the rounds, which accused the children's father of neglecting his responsibilities towards them.
RNAQ's ex-wife has appealed the decision, with her lawyers contending that the High Court had failed to acknowledge her contributions to the marriage and business.
RNAQ's children live in luxury
It is amid the online debate that a video has emerged, giving social media users a peek into the lives of RNAQ's children.
The clip shared by Gossip 24 TV on Saturday, April 11, 2026, suggests the businessman's children have been living a life of luxury.
Scenes include them having fun in their father's mansion at Trasacco, flying on his private jet, posing at airports, and riding in his posh cars, among others.
Video of Hajia4reall dancing with RNAQ children pops up after “unfair” divorce ruling against their mother
The video featured other children, including socialite and musician Hajia4Reall's daughter, Naila.
From the faces in the video, they seem happy and have a great relationship with their father.
Watch the Instagram video below:
Reaction to RNAQ's children's lifestyle
The video of RNAQ's children has sparked mixed reactions on social media.
seeing compiled some of the comments below.
_ohemaaa_a said:
"The kids who are sharing 5000 cedis a month?…at this rate, they can’t even go to Accra Mall just for fun 🤣🤣."
Lee
"That 5k a month, I believe, is going to the wife’s pocket; the kids are mostly at East Legon, their daddy’s house."
passybeauty.co said:
"So the wife who suffered to give birth has been left to suffer eiii😢😢😢😢😢."
perppyluv said:
"Yes, they do when they are with him… when they are with her, they don’t, so I'm sure the kids will love spending more time with him…Clearly, also, the ex doesn’t restrict access to his kids and who they hang around with because they are just kids and should be allowed to live freely. This doesn’t change the fact that he was a terrible man to his wife!!! Stop the gaslighting 🙄"
Joana Quaye's alleged cousin levels severe allegations against RNAQ amid divorce settlement court case, video
Hajia4Reall and RNAQ’s kids trend amid divorce
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall had captivated online viewers dancing with RNAQ's children.
The video, recorded about four months ago, has reemerged, following their mother's appeal against RNAQ in their divorce settlement.
The resurfacing of the video has sparked social media reactions, reflecting public sentiment on their family dynamics.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh