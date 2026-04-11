A video showing the luxurious lifestyle of RNAQ's children has emerged as their parents battle over their divorce settlement

The video capturing private jet moments and fun moments of the children comes after their mother appealed a High Court ruling

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions after seeing the video of RNAQ's children

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A video has popped up online showing the lives of the children of Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ).

RNAQ's children have become the centre of attraction after the emergence of a High Court in their parents' divorce settlement, which a section of Ghanaians has deemed unfair.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's children have been living a luxurious life, including flying on his private jet for holidays. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

RNAQ and Joana Quaye divorce battle

The children's mother, Joana, has appealed the January 20, 2026, High Court ruling, which awarded Joana GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, sought GH₵50 million as compensation, alongside other benefits.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, took issue with the massive sum of money the businessman's former wife demanded, saying it was 'without a basis' or a 'foundation'.

Following the ruling, some Ghanaians, including Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, questioned the court's decision, asking questions about the alimony, especially about the GH₵5,000 monthly maintenance for their children.

While some argued that it was a paltry sum for a man of RNAQ's wealth and pedigree, others pointed to an audio making the rounds, which accused the children's father of neglecting his responsibilities towards them.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's wife, Joana Quaye, sees her GH₵50 million settlement demand slashed during their appearance in court. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @ghgalaxy

Source: Instagram

RNAQ's ex-wife has appealed the decision, with her lawyers contending that the High Court had failed to acknowledge her contributions to the marriage and business.

RNAQ's children live in luxury

It is amid the online debate that a video has emerged, giving social media users a peek into the lives of RNAQ's children.

The clip shared by Gossip 24 TV on Saturday, April 11, 2026, suggests the businessman's children have been living a life of luxury.

Scenes include them having fun in their father's mansion at Trasacco, flying on his private jet, posing at airports, and riding in his posh cars, among others.

The video featured other children, including socialite and musician Hajia4Reall's daughter, Naila.

From the faces in the video, they seem happy and have a great relationship with their father.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reaction to RNAQ's children's lifestyle

The video of RNAQ's children has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

seeing compiled some of the comments below.

_ohemaaa_a said:

"The kids who are sharing 5000 cedis a month?…at this rate, they can’t even go to Accra Mall just for fun 🤣🤣."

Lee

"That 5k a month, I believe, is going to the wife’s pocket; the kids are mostly at East Legon, their daddy’s house."

passybeauty.co said:

"So the wife who suffered to give birth has been left to suffer eiii😢😢😢😢😢."

perppyluv said:

"Yes, they do when they are with him… when they are with her, they don’t, so I'm sure the kids will love spending more time with him…Clearly, also, the ex doesn’t restrict access to his kids and who they hang around with because they are just kids and should be allowed to live freely. This doesn’t change the fact that he was a terrible man to his wife!!! Stop the gaslighting 🙄"

Hajia4Reall and RNAQ’s kids trend amid divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall had captivated online viewers dancing with RNAQ's children.

The video, recorded about four months ago, has reemerged, following their mother's appeal against RNAQ in their divorce settlement.

The resurfacing of the video has sparked social media reactions, reflecting public sentiment on their family dynamics.

Source: YEN.com.gh