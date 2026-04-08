Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of Richard Nii Armah Quaye, appealed a High Court divorce ruling for increased financial benefits

The High Court initially awarded Joana Quaye GH¢300,000, a third of the couple's Dansoman home, and two vehicles after divorce

Her lawyers claim the ruling failed to acknowledge her contributions to the marriage and business, hence the appeal

Joana Quaye, the former wife of Richard Nii Armah Quaye(RNAQ), has appealed the High Court ruling on their divorce, seeking more benefits than she was awarded.

A High Court in Ghana granted a divorce between Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye(RNAQ) and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, on January 20, 2026.

Joana Quaye, RNAQ’s ex-wife, has appealed a divorce court ruling and is seeking more benefits. Photo credit: @sauzkhidmonies & @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

The divorce, which was initiated by Joana Quaye, was awarded by Justice Kofi Dorgu.

According to thelawplatform.online, the petitioner sought an order from the Court directed at the respondent to pay a lump sum of GH¢50 Million Ghana Cedis to her.

However, in his ruling, Justice Kofi Dorgu awarded Joana GH¢300,000 lump sum, one-third of the Dansoman matrimonial home and two vehicles.

The judge's ruling was to prevent:

"Frequent divorces with the expectation of reaping huge monetary benefits."

RNAQ's ex-wife appeals divorce ruling

However, Joana Quaye has appealed the judgment delivered by the High Court on January 20, 2026.

The Co-founder of Quick Credit, now Bills Microfinance, in her appeal, argued that the judgment was:

"Manifestly inadequate, inequitable and unfair."

Her lawyers argued that the court failed to recognise her full contributions to building the business and the marriage. They added that Richard Nii Armah Quaye was making a profit at the expense of his ex-wife.

The case is now before the Court of Appeal.

Source: YEN.com.gh