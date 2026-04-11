Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng visited Camp Nou, celebrating Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Espanyol

She shared a video of the exhilarating stadium experience on social media, captivating fans and stirring delightful reactions

Her video comes after a backlash over her recent divorce comments, balancing public admiration and criticism

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Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has fulfilled her dream of visiting Barcelona's stadium, the Camp Nou, Spain

The actress visited Camp Nou on Saturday, April 11, 2026, and had the chance of seeing her team play.

Portia Asare Boateng: Kumawood Actress Watches Barcelona Defeat Espanyol 4-1 at Camp Nou, Video

Source: Instagram

Portia Asare Boateng was among the many spectators as Barcelona walloped Espanyol 4-1 in the Derbi Barceloní.

Barcelona took the lead in the ninth minute through Ferran Torres, who doubled the lead 16 minutes later.

Pol Lazano pulled one back for Espanyol in the 56th minute before Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford extended the lead in the 87th and 89th minutes, respectively.

Portia Boateng watches Barcelona at Camp Nou

An excited Portia Boateng shared a photo of herself in the stadium wearing a hoodie and a Barcelona cap.

In her caption, she was excited for the stadium experience and the fact that her team had won the match.

"And my team, Barcelona, won!! Such a wonderful stadium experience."

She also shared a video, saying:

"The chants at the Camp Nou, Barcelona are the best club seeing Lamine Yamal play .. oh gosh this boy is good 😊 💙❤️."

See the Instagram video below:

Earlier, she had shared a video of herself enjoying the game. The clip showed her giggling in the direction of some caucasian spectators nearby, before later sitting down.

"I am here to support my favourite club," she captioned the video.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Portia Boateng's Barcelona video

the_hyyest1 said:

"I never knew my Kumawood crush is also a fan of my favourite club 🔵🔴."

_frankroses said:

"Ghana anka people go talk say why you dey record them 😂."

itsme_dvsl said:

"You are getting a follow for supporting the best club in the world 😍."

dennisdasilvasa said:

"Camp Nou, we all go come der some hw3...that's the spirit."

real_simbad said:

"You’re out there living my dream 😂."

Portia Asare bashed over divorce claims

The positive reaction to the actress' post is in sharp contrast to the criticisms she received after stating that she was still beautiful even after two divorces and would marry again.

A social media commentator, Kofi Frank, had criticised Portia Asare for “glorifying divorce” in a recent comment.

According to him, Portia Asare was a highly influential actress with a large following, for which reason she has to be circumspect about her utterances

He explained that glorifying beauty over moral and ethical values risks sending the wrong message to young people who look up to people like her

Portia Asare recently stated that she had ended two previous marriages but remained open to another. Photo credit: Portia Asare/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Portia Asare Boateng serves fufu at restaurant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Portia Asare Boateng served fufu at her new restaurant De Klinic, opposite the Melcom Ghana branch at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

In a video, customers looked excited as they ate several bowls of the traditional meals at her food joint weeks after its opening.

Footage of Portia Asare Boateng carrying out waitress duties at her new restaurant triggered positive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh