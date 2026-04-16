Afia Schwarzenegger’s only daughter, Pinamang, has appeared in a new video that has gained attention online, with the proud mother showcasing her all-grown child in a stylish modelling moment.

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Ghanaian actress and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger flaunts her all-grown daughter as she models in an expensive outfit. Image credit: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Facebook footage, which has since circulated widely, captured Pinamang confidently posing for the camera as she models in a luxury-themed outfit.

In the video, she is seen with neatly styled braids cascading down to her waist, paired with a sleek black branded top and leather-like black trousers detailed with side chains. She completed the look with a pair of bold, luxury black boots, adding a refined edge to her overall appearance.

The setting appears to be a hallway decorated with framed portraits, including that of Afia Schwarzenegger and another of music legend Bob Marley mounted on the wall.

The video has attracted positive reactions from social media users, with many expressing admiration for how grown and confident she appears in the footage.

Afia Schwarzenegger, visibly proud, captioned the post with affectionate words for her daughter on Facebook.

“My International Model, Osikanii Kaakyire 1. Miss Pena Geiling Amakona Boakye Duah,” she wrote.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter’s new look sparks reactions

Netizens have flooded the comment section, expressing surprise at how grown Pinamang now looks. Below are some of the reactions from social media users.

Nana Ama Quansah wrote:

"Pena now looks like JDM's daughter, Farida Mahama."

La Maris Kriz commented:

"Pena of yesterday has become a big girl."

Ewurabena Paha praised the mother:

"She's grown beautiful. Well done, Afia."

Solomon Obeng added:

"Eeeih, Pena has grown that huge? Wow u force. God bless u."

Ɔsɛɛwaa Nie indicated:

"In the next 5 years, she’ll be Maame."

Afia Schwarzenegger has criticised some political communicators over alleged irresponsible propaganda. Photo credit: Afia Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger fires NPP Communicators

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has criticised some communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what she describes as irresponsible propaganda in the ongoing public debate surrounding the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the conduct of some party communicators in their campaign efforts is inappropriate and does not reflect the respect due to national leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh