Mildred Donkor, one of the accused persons in the ongoing National Signals Bureau scandal, has declined Samuel Atta-Akyea's legal representation

In court on July 18, Donkor openly declared that she had no lawyer and expressed his wish to be assigned new counsel

The substantive case against Adu-Boahene involves the alleged misappropriation of GH¢49.1 million during his time as National Signals Bureau boss

One of the accused persons, Mildred Donkor, in the ongoing National Signals Bureau-Kwabena Adu-Boahene scandal, has declined legal representation by prominent New Patriotic Party lawyer, Samuel Atta-Akyea.

Appearing before the court on July 18, Donkor said she did not wish to be represented by Atta Akyea, who is currently acting as legal counsel for all the accused persons in the case involving the alleged theft of GH¢49 million.

Mildred Donkor, one of the accused persons in the ongoing National Signals Bureau-Kwabena Adu-Boahene scandal, has declined Samuel Atta-Akyea's legal representation. Source: Hon. Samuel Atta-Akyea

Source: Facebook

A Chronicle newspaper reporter, Bernice Bessey, present in the courtroom, told Joy FM that the presiding judge asked Donkor whether she had legal representation.

In response, Donkor openly declared that she had no lawyer and expressed his wish to be assigned new counsel, this, notably, in the presence of Atta-Akyea.

Speaking to the press after leaving the court, Atta-Akyea said he was not surprised by the decision but said he could not force himself on her.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng, are also being tried over alleged corruption.

They are currently standing trial for multiple counts, including stealing, causing financial loss to the state in the alleged diversion of GH¢49.1 million in public funds from the then-Bureau of National Communications.

What else is Adu-Boahene accused of doing?

Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, were said to have acquired houses in Ghana and abroad following the alleged embezzlement.

One property was valued at $1 million, while one other was paid for with an initial cash deposit of $500,000, and another property was acquired for $200,000.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng

Source: Facebook

Further investigations have uncovered that Adu-Boahene and his wife ostensibly registered approximately 10 companies under Advantage Solutions Limited, a corporate entity allegedly used to cover up illicit transactions.

The couple are facing up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of the claims against them.

Adu-Boahene claimed part of the money he had been accused of embezzling was used to purchase vehicles for the President-elect after the 2024 elections.

He also claimed part of the money was used to pay sitting allowances for Members of Parliament.

According to him, over the course of 2020, he paid GH¢960,000 to Parliamentarians to facilitate the passing of an Act.

Similarly, in 2024, he paid GH¢309,000 to Parliamentarians to facilitate the passage of another Act.

Adu-Boahene sues Attorney-General

YEN.com.gh reported that Adu-Boahene and his wife sued Attorney General Dominic Ayine for defamation.

They described Ayine’s comments during a state conference, accusing them of various crimes, as highly offensive and are seeking damages.

They also claimed they were not allowed to present their side of the story after their arrests.

The two in the lawsuit also called the comments reckless and without regard to candour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh