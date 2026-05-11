Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, shared a video of himself playing table tennis on Sunday, May 10, 2026

Black Sherif’s hit song Sacrifice played in the background, an apparent nod to his Telecel Ghana Music Awards success

Blacko was crowned the 2026 TGMA Artiste of the Year, ahead of the likes of Stonebwoy, with his Iron Boy album

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Former Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a rare glimpse into his recreational life.

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sparks reactions as he plays table tennis with Black Sherif’s 'Sacrifice' playing in the background. Image credit: Black Sherif, MBawumia/Facebook

Source: UGC

In an Instagram post shared on May 10, 2026, Baweezy, as he is affectionately called by some, was seen showing off his athletic prowess in a competitive table tennis match with a friend.

What made the video a major talking point was the choice of background music he used, choosing Sacrifice by Black Sherif, a song that has become an anthem for resilience and hard work.

The timing of the post was not lost on Ghanaians, coming just hours after the musician reclaimed his throne as the Artiste of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Black Sherif’s TGMA dominance

The 'Iron Boy' was the biggest winner of the night, scooping five awards, including Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Best Afropop Song.

By using the song, Dr Bawumia appeared to be celebrating the 24-year-old superstar’s success in his own style, a move some observers described as a masterclass in connecting with the youth.

Watch the moment as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia plays table tennis in the Instagram post below.

Reactions to Bawumia's Black Sherif tennis video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Vice President's video below:

aboa_k3se3 wrote:

"Master Politician after the order of Add Dee. See how he’s strategically used Black Sherif’s Sacrifice as background. This man is too brainy🙌🙌."

peterritchiegh said:

"And that is my president 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

ghstarboy879 commented:

"A good leader is always good at anything it's possible 😍👏."

King_Beraht added:

"I’ve come to love and admire this man here…Dr. Bawumia❤️."

moythevoicehub reacted:

"Am I dreaming or my eyes no dey see well 😍, eno be Bawizy be that? Eiii baller paaaa ooo😮😂."

Black Sherif joins Sarkodie, Stonebwoy in history

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the 2026 TGMA took place on May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Despite the initial uncertainty about the venue and the public anxiety over the event's location, many considered this as being a successful event.

This year's awards produced a bit of history as Black Sherif joined the special club of stars to have won the Artiste Of The Year prize twice in TGMA history.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh