Bridget Otoo Wins Case Against Police; Court Awards GH¢150,000 in Damages

The Accra High Court has awarded GH¢150,000 in damages against the Ghana Police Service for violating the rights of Bridget Otoo and two others

The court found the police acted unconstitutionally, citing assaults, unlawful detention, and interference with journalists and activists

The Service has also been ordered to pay GH¢30,000 in legal costs and publish an unqualified apology in the Daily Graphic

An Accra High Court has awarded GH¢150,000 in damages against the Ghana Police Service for violating the rights of journalist Bridget Otoo and two others during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

In addition to the damages, the court ordered the police to pay a further GH¢30,000 to cover the legal costs incurred by the three individuals in pursuing the case.

Bridget Otoo wins her human right violation case against the Ghana Police Service, helmed by IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno. Photo credit: Bridget Otoo & Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Delivering judgement on Thursday, May 14, 2026,, Justice Brew held that officers of the Ghana Police Service breached the fundamental rights of journalists and activists whom they were duty-bound to protect.

The court described the conduct of the police as “unconstitutional”, citing instances of physical assault and unlawful interference.

The court heard that Bridget Otoo was assaulted during the protest, in 2024, with her blouse reportedly torn by officers.

Vanessa Edotom Boateng was unlawfully detained, and her mobile phone seized in an attempt to prevent her from recording the alleged brutality.

George Gyening Anyang was also subjected to severe assault, including slaps, punches, and beatings with a metallic belt and baton while he livestreamed events at a regional police station.

As part of the ruling, the Ghana Police Service has been ordered to publish an unqualified apology in the Daily Graphic.

The case stems from incidents that occurred during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, where concerns were raised about the conduct of security personnel in handling demonstrators and members of the media.

Read the Facebook post below:

Mahama appoints Bridget Otoo as Presidential Staffer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Bridget Otoo was appointed as a staffer in the Office of the President.

The renowned media personality confirmed the news on her official social media pages.

However, many Ghanaians congratulated the outspoken news anchor on her new appointment.

Source: YEN.com.gh