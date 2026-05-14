A young Ghanaian lady shared an emotional video online where she was confronting her stepmother for cursing her

According to the young lady, her stepmother claims she loves her, but her actions show otherwise, which makes her sad

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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A young Ghanaian lady took a video showing an emotional encounter with her step-mother, which caused her to be sad and cry.

The young lady complained that her stepmother often rains curses on her at the least provocation. She added that there are times the woman uses vulgar words against her for no reason.

Young lady weeps after her stepmother curses her. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the young lady, while crying, asked if she had done anything wrong to the woman and why she was often mistreated by her stepmother.

"Why do you do this all the time? What have I done to deserve this? Why are you always cursing me?"

The young lady wondered if her stepmother loved her, considering the way she often curses and speaks to her.

"You always say you love me, but you do otherwise. Since my father brought me to this house, you're always cursing me. If you were my biological mother, would you tell me that in which, 'I curse you from my heart'? Why, what have I done to you?"

"If you curse me from your heart, I also cancel it in the name of Jesus. You are not my biological mother. Why do you keep cursing me? If my father had somewhere else to take me, he would not have brought me here," the young lady added.

In the video, the lady did not state the whereabouts of her biological mother.

Watch the X video below:

Stepmum's argument with stepchild causes stir

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@Liropin said:

"Your parents will never stop emotionally and verbally abusing you, just distance yourself and don’t always show up, they’ll come back to their senses. I don’t know the full story, though. Don’t just sit there and cry, bullies don’t care about your tears 🤝."

@Kwess_Wrld wrote:

"The curses de3 you go collect. Biological mothers, koraaa dey curse demma kids. Recording the curse bi funny mmom🔥."

@Acooxi said:

"Hmmm, if you’ve not been there, you won’t understand her pain. God bless mothers who took care of non-biological children."

@gas_and19263 wrote:

"Her curse will not work if you live a holy and righteous life. God will always neutralise and turn them to blessings in your life. I called my own biological mother, she turned around, looked at me, and she said she thought is a better person calling her. Today am a better person."

@Nanarhymes90 said:

"I’ve never been in favour of sending a child into a marriage. Loving someone else’s child can be really difficult for most people, especially women. The best approach is to find a partner who is willing to genuinely care for your child, so you can fully enjoy your marriage."

Ghanaian stepmother tearfully prays for stepdaughter on her wedding day. Photo credit: @glam_by_bms

Source: Instagram

Mum prays for her stepdaughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian stepmother emotionally prayed for her stepdaughter on her wedding day, expressing heartfelt blessings.

The stepmother took on the traditional role of veiling the bride, wishing her a joyful marriage, success, and many children.

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on the bond between the woman and her stepchild.

Source: YEN.com.gh