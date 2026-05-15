Lawyer Elvis Adu-Ameya said efforts are underway to secure the release of Asante Akim North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong

He disclosed that a US-issued bench warrant links the MP to Illinois, with extradition proceedings potentially taking up to a month

Meanwhile, Ghanaian officials say the arrest warrant was issued weeks earlier, raising concerns over whether the country was duly informed

Elvis Adu-Ameya, the lawyer for the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has broken his silence on his client’s arrest and detention in the Netherlands.

During an interview with Salt FM on May 14, 2026, Adu-Ameyaw expressed his commitment to securing the MP’s release in Amsterdam, despite the allegations brought against him.

Elvis Adu-Ameya, the lawyer for Ohene Kwame Frimpong, speaks on his client's arrest and detention in the Netherlands.Photo credit: Nexlaw & Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: UGC

He noted that the MP, popularly known as OK Frimpong, already has a local legal team in the Netherlands and suggested that the judicial proceedings there could last approximately a month before any potential extradition to the United States.

“For now, there are not many details regarding the reason for his arrest, but to the best of my knowledge, a bench warrant has been issued by the United States. From my understanding, he is wanted in Illinois. However, regarding the detailed charges levelled against him, I cannot go into that,” he explained.

Potential extradition of OK Frimpong to US

The lawyer clarified the timeline for the legal process, indicating that the coming weeks will be critical in determining the MP’s fate.

“To the best of my knowledge, these proceedings can sometimes take up to a month. If, after everything, he is found guilty, then he will be extradited to the US. But if he is not found guilty, he will regain his freedom,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Majority Chief Whip of Ghana’s Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, had earlier disclosed that the legal team in Amsterdam had managed to review the arrest warrant.

Interestingly, he reportedly said the document was issued on April 26, 2026, weeks before the actual arrest.

“The lawyers are just informing me that they have seen the warrant, and it was issued on April 26. So, even as a sovereign nation, I doubt whether we were informed in any way,” Dafeamekpor said.

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The Facts about OK Frimpong's arrest

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ohene Kwame Frimpong was arrested by Dutch authorities immediately after arriving at Schiphol Airport on Sunday, May 12, 2026.

The arrest was said be to linked to an international investigation into a large-scale money laundering and wire fraud involving about $215 million.

Ghana’s Parliament had confirmed the development as investigations continue, with reports indicating the MP is among 27 individuals

Source: YEN.com.gh