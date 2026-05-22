Prophet Joseph Lamptey has shared a strong prophecy about the popular Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand, causing a stir online

The renowned man of God shared a vision he had, disclosing that Endurance is a vessel of God and she would soon carry the prophetic grace

The spiritual message from the dancer has captivated attention on social media, with many users flooding the comments section to react

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Professional Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand, born Endurance Dzigbordzi Dedzo, has received a strong spiritual message from Prophet Joseph Lamptey.

Prophet Joseph Lamptey drops a powerful prophecy about Endurance Grand, causing a stir. Image credit: Endurance GRand

Source: Instagram

Taking to his TikTok page, the man of God shared a vision he received involving the DWP Academy member and one of the prominent men of God in Ghana, Rev Dr Kwadwo Bempah.

“This morning, the Lord carried me in the spirit into a prophetic gathering at Osu. The place looked like an apartment conference hall near the Oxford Street roundabout. The atmosphere was heavy with expectation. It was a Breakfast Prophetic Conference hosted by Endurance Grand, with Rev Dr Kwadwo Bempah as co-host,” he said.

“Before Rev Dr Kwadwo Bempah arrived, I saw Endurance step into the hall from an inner door. She wore an army green cardigan, carrying herself with quiet dignity. The moment her eyes met mine, she stopped and spoke by the Spirit: Sir, there is something strange and powerful about you. Yet sometimes you underrate and undermine what God has placed inside of you. You are a great man,” he added.

“She then ascended to the upper floor, where the hall was full, and began to minister prophetically to the people. Shortly after, Rev Dr Kwadwo Bempah. I arrived with his entourage. The meeting was powerful, and then the vision ended.”

Speaking about the spiritual insight he drew from the vision he claimed to have received, Prophet Joseph Lamptey stated that just like the Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh, Endurance Grand is a vessel of God, and in due time, she would receive the prophetic gift and she would venture into ministry.

“I believe the Lord is speaking. I see a hand of purpose upon this young lady, Endurance Grand. Just as God raised Tonto Dikeh into a vessel for His glory, I believe Endurance will carry a weighty prophetic grace in due season. A grace that will draw the youth back to Christ with fire and sincerity. The Lord is calling His vessels from unexpected places. Watch and pray,” Prophet Joseph Lamptey stated emphatically.

The clergyman ended his message with a scripture from Zechariah 4:10, which read:

“Do not despise small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin.”

The TikTok post of Prophet Joseph Lamptey sharing the prophecy about Endurance Grand is below:

Reactions to Prophet Joseph's Endurance Grand prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Joseph Lamptey shared the prophecy about Endurance Grand.

Regina Williams wrote:

“My second time hearing this prophecy about Endurance, God is so faithful.”

Daniel Amoako Morgan wrote:

“The prophecy shall speak at the appointed time. Jesus shall be glorified. God bless you, Senior Prophet Lamptey. We love you greatly.”

Miss Naa wrote:

“May the Good Lord's will be done in her life; we are always here to support her.”

Mrs Felicia Anane Nettey wrote:

“She has the calling because her personal life stories confirm it. This girl went through a lot growing up.”

A TikTok video of Prophet Joseph Lamptey preaching is below:

Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand suffers a serious leg injury. Image credit: Endurance Grand

Source: Instagram

Endurance Grand suffers a serious leg injury

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Endurance Grand's struggle, highlighting the severity of her injury, which had rendered her unable to walk without assistance for an extended period.

In light of this, she made the difficult decision to step back from her beloved craft to focus on recuperation.

Throughout this challenging time, her protégée and others wished her well.

Source: YEN.com.gh