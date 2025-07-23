Ghanaian youths, particularly from the Ga community, have expressed anger over the ongoing demolition on Ramsar sites

Ghanaian youths, especially from the Ga community, have reacted angrily to the ongoing demolitions of illegal structures on Ramsar sites in Greater Accra.

In a video sighted online by YEN.com.gh, the Ga youths voiced their discontent with the government’s actions. They claimed they had not received prior notice before the demolition began.

To vent more of their frustration, they expressed regret over their support for the National Democratic Congress in last year's general elections.

Ghanaians protest against Accra REGSEC's demolition action

The demolition of unauthorised structures resumed on July 22, 2025.

The Ghanaian government had stated that such a step was part of efforts to restore the ecological integrity of the Sakumo Ramsar site and prevent flooding in the region.

However, their action has sparked an uproar among many youths.

Ghanaian youths protest against the demolition of unauthorised structures on Ramsar sites in Greater Accra, calling for accountability from the NDC. Photo credit: Getty Images.

In a trending video circulating online, a group of young people, some of whom were visibly agitated, shared their frustrations over the demolitions.

"We voted for NDC but today, they are demolishing our houses without even giving us a prior notice. We regret voting for this NDC party," said one youth, as others nodded in agreement.

The youths argued that they were not properly informed about the demolitions, leaving them feeling blindsided by the government's actions.

Many of the structures being demolished were built by residents who had either rented or purchased land in these areas, and they are now facing the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

REGSEC resumes demolition of illegal structures

The demolition exercise, which is being carried out by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), aims to clear illegal encroachments on protected Ramsar sites, which serve as important flood control systems.

YEN.com.gh understands that a few months ago, the demolition exercise at the Sakumo Ramsar site was temporarily suspended due to issues with the machinery being used for the operation.

However, with the resumption of the demolitions, tensions have been rising, and the NDC party now faces criticism from those directly affected by the loss of their homes.

The video of residents' outcry about the Ramsar site demolitions is below.

Reactions to Ga youths' outcry over demolition

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who came across the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@OracleKings commented:

"They should suffer the consequences. I don't pity them at all."

@Servantkbright wrote:

"They’ve not seen nothing yet. We go demolish everything."

@ur_Gean said:

"We don’t care.. the right thing must be done."

@ariel_bediako commented:

"So the decision to demolish houses constructed at a Ramsar site is bad simply because NPP allowed it to be constructed and NDC believes it's wrong. Is that the thinking or..?"

Woman weeps over mansion demolition

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that those people affected by the first demolition exercise at the Sakumono Ramsar site also poured out their frustrations to the media.

A woman who lost her multi-million cedi mansion during the demolition exercise wept while accusing some officers of taking bribes with a promise of keeping their homes safe.

