The award-winning media personality, Delay, has broken her silence on Tima Kumkum's alleged divorce

She explained what she saw at her marriage ceremony that made her question Tima Kumkum's husband's capacity to remain loyal to his partner

Her controversial statement has sparked massive reactions on social media as Instagram users lashed out at her

Popular media personality Deloris Frimpong, popularly known as Delay, has sparked discussion among Ghanaians after breaking her silence on her colleague, Tima Kumkum's alleged divorce.

Tima Kumkum sparks divorce rumours

On January 4, 2026, Tima Kumkum made headlines after rumours spread that she had opted out of her marriage.

The speculation was triggered by a caption she preferred for one of her fun videos taken during a trip.

"Sometimes the signs are not hidden; they are loud. A person who truly wants to change will make the effort because they want to, not because you begged. When someone expects you to constantly adjust to a lifestyle that drains you, dismisses your values, or feels inhumane to your spirit, that is clarity, not confusion," the presenter wrote.

She further dropped some advice to her fans and followers, saying;

"Pay attention to patterns, not promises. You will always know when you are not wanted; energy never lies. And when the red flags stop whispering and start shaking hard, choose yourself. Leaving is not weakness; it is wisdom. Protect your peace. Always."

Ghanaians reacted to the caption, stating that the message didn't match the content of the video, suggesting there was something deeper going on.

Tima responds to questions about her marriage

On January 12, 2026, Tima Kumkum held a TikTok live session where she was seen interacting with her fans. Amid the streaming, a fan threw a question to her about her marriage and breakup.

"They said you have been divorced for the third time. How and why?" She asked

Unfortunately, Tima Kumkum didn't confirm or debunk the speculations. She broke into laughter, asking why her fan said she had divorced three times. She later refused to drop any further comments.

Delay speaks on Tima Kumkum's alleged divorce

Speaking on 'The Delay Show', the presenter broke her silence on the reported divorce of her colleague.

According to Delay, she is not too sure whether Tima Kumkum and her husband have gone their separate ways, but if they are still together, then it's all good. She further played down the frenzy, insisting that if the rumours are true, then the issue should not be considered to be a big deal.

She further asserted that she doesn't have a problem with Tima. However, what caught the attention of many people was a comment she made claiming that something happened at Tima Kumkum's wedding that made her (Delay) realise that her husband would be a problem.

Delay claimed that she watched the videos from the event and concluded something was off with Tima's husband. She based her argument on the mannerisms displayed by the man while he was dancing, insisting that they left her with question marks.

She further advised Tima to stop throwing shade at her husband if they have indeed parted ways and focus on taking care of her children.

Watch the Instagram video of Delay making the claims below:

Delay's claims on Tima's divorce spark reactions

After watching Delay's video, social media users reacted massively. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Adjiringano 1 wrote:

"Same Delay came out to say Tima got married because she interviewed her, now you're flip-flopping."

Obed Hopes wrote:

"Ah, there's nothing wrong with the dance, eh. Or?"

Nana Serwaa Amoateng wrote:

"Nipa ny3."

Esther Adepa wrote:

"Neho tan, every day she's talking about someone's matter, odwen ne ho."

Watch the TikTok video of Tima Kumkum's live stream:

Tima Kumkum's first divorce scandal

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that this is not the first time Tima Kumkum has triggered a break up rumour.

In September 2025, hearsay went viral after the presenter was spotted without her wedding ring.

However, she came out to rubbish the rumour, stating the reason why she decided to remove her ring.

