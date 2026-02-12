Ghanaian businesswoman Big Cheezy has dismissed viral rumours linking her to NACOC’s alleged airport arrest of a food brand manager, after online speculation wrongly named her as the suspect

The controversy erupted after NACOC’s Deputy Director disclosed the arrest of a senior manager who allegedly concealed illicit substances in packaged food products

As the false claims trended, a resurfaced interview showed Big Cheezy speaking about her true source of wealth, attributing her lavish lifestyle to support from a wealthy partner

A video of popular Ghanaian restaurant owner Big Cheezy speaking about her source of wealth has resurfaced after false rumours of her being arrested went viral.

Chez Amis CEO Big Cheezy speaks about her true source of wealth in a resurfaced video amid false rumours of her arrest. Image credit: @cheriecoco.16, @nottt_meeeeee/TikTok

The Deputy Director in charge of Enforcement, Control, and Elimination at the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Alexander Twum-Barimah, Esq. Twum-Barima appeared on Angel TV's morning show on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

In a conversation with popular journalist Saddick Adams, he disclosed that the agency had arrested the manager of a popular Ghanaian food brand at the Kotoka International Airport while attempting to smuggle illicit substances out of the country.

Twum-Barima said the substance had been packed into the product sold by this company to escape detection but they were able to track down the suspect and arrest him.

His comments sparked wild online speculation as many Ghanaians attempted to decipher the company in question and the identity of the businessman/woman in NACOC custody.

False rumours of Big Cheezy’s arrest trends

Amid the speculation, many Ghanaians on X (formerly Twitter) started alleging that the individual who had been arrested was Big Cheezy, the owner of the popular restaurant Chez Amis in East Legon.

Big Cheezy, whose restaurant sells the cassava-based dish Acheke, has often faced online scrutiny over her vast wealth, which netizens speculate does not match the proceeds of her business.

She has publicly stated that she owns multiple homes, and caused a stir in April 2025 when she purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, reportedly worth more than $400,000.

After the rumours of her alleged arrest emerged, she publicly denounced them in a video posted to Snapchat.

"Me, I hate nonsense. I hate foolish things. I hate stupidity. Let me take off my sunglasses so that you don't even come and say it is AI that is talking. When you look at this, where am I at?" she said.

Below is the Twitter video of Big Cheezy denying being arrested.

Big Cheezy addresses wealth in resurfaced video

Amid the controversy over her alleged arrest, a video of the popular businesswoman speaking about the source of her wealth has surfaced on social media.

In an interview with influencer Adjoa Tee, Big Cheezy spoke about her vast wealth, which she claimed included multiple cars and houses.

She also stated that she could afford some of her excesses because she had a wealthy boyfriend, or a ‘zaddy’.

The video has sparked conversations on social media, with her supporters pointing to her claim as proof that she was not involved in any illicit activities to make money.

The TikTok video of Big Cheezy speaking is below.

Big Cheezy flaunts her newly acquired Rolls-Royce Cullinan reportedly worth more than $400,000. Image credit: @cheriecoco.16

