A female Ghanaian lawyer shared some proof a court will need when adjudicating a divorce case brought before it

In a video, the lawyer said that each partner needs to show that they contributed to acquiring their properties

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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A Ghanaian lawyer advised women to keep evidence of their contributions to any property acquired or contributions made in a marriage.

The lawyer was talking to the women of a branch of the Pentecost Church Women's Fellowship in Ghana.

In a video showing a snippet of the presentation the lawyer made, she indicated that everyone needs to prove that they made the contribution they are claiming to have made.

She explained that the law thrives on proof.

The lawyer gave an example that if a woman files for a divorce and requests some of the property acquired while married as relief, she needs to prove her contribution to the acquisition of the said items.

"If you can't prove that you contributed to the purchase of cement, for instance, when you were building, the court may not give you a share in the property. So when you contribute, make sure your name is also on the receipt."

"Some people also talk about investing their energy. Maybe a woman will say I was the one fetching water for the construction. But we were not there and did not see it. So when you fetch water, let someone take a photo or video of you to serve as evidence. If you are unable to show any evidence, the court may not give you any of the properties acquired during the marriage," he added.

The video surfaced after news of the divorce between Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, came to the public domain.

Many expressed outrage about the High Court judge's ruling, especially because of the relief he granted to Joana Quaye and the reasons he gave for the judgment.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to divorce education

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Maame Buadu on Facebook. Read them below:

Mavis Akuffo said:

"Ghanafuo Ɛmɛrima ɛni ɛsisiɛ...Hmmmm. As I have already said, marriage has lost its value in our Ghanaian society...The side chics are winning."

AJ Nimako wrote:

"How did we get here as a society?"

Kojo Adade said:

"This is the stand of the Supreme Court. No contribution, no chop. You can’t say you contributed without showing receipts. Evidence is the name of the game in court."

Maame Boamaa A-h wrote:

"But then the woman who didn’t contribute a dime gets to enjoy everything? How much is water and eggs that you should be worrying yourself about?"

Adwoa Deawaa said:

"Eye opener. Great job. Women go to the farm to bring produce for the family to eat. One day, she is asked to prove her contribution. Eiiiii."

Kafui Betepe wrote:

"Why all this stress? We are too selfish now."

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw breaks his silence on businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife Joana Quaye's divorce saga. Photo source: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Amazing TV Ghana, Lawson Media

Source: Facebook

Maurice Ampaw speaks on RNAQ's divorce case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw spoke on RNAQ's divorce case after his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, contested a judge's ruling.

In a video, the lawyer shared the story of the couple's early beginnings and the issues that led to the collapse of their marriage.

Maurice Ampaw also defended Joana Quaye for her financial demands in the divorce settlement case.

Source: YEN.com.gh