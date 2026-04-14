The mystic Ajagurajah has reacted to the trending divorce saga between Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye

In a video, the controversial spiritual leader threw his support behind the businessman, claiming that most ladies are greedy

Ajagurajah's reactions have triggered a stir on social media as Ghanaians have shared their thoughts, with some affirming his claim

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Leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah, has broken his silence on Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife's divorce saga.

Ajagurajah throws support for Richard Nii Armah Quaye amid his divorce saga with his ex-wife. Image credit: Ajagurajah Movement, Maame Akosua Hayford

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, the spiritual leader rallied behind the CEO of Bills Micro-credit, claiming most ladies are greedy and always want to be the centre of attention.

According to him, men are not meant to be with one woman, and so RNAQ can go for as many women as he wants.

Speaking about Joana Quaye reportedly helping in building the success of the business mogul, Ajagurajah claimed Richard Nii Armah Quaye took care of her and her children, which he believed was enough.

Using her situation as an example, he noted that he had bought four houses and cars for his former partner, with whom he started life, adding that he is taking good care of her children, claiming the lady has no right to battle him for more properties.

According to Ajagurajah, women should understand that men can not be with one lady, backing his claim with a scripture about King David.

The remarks from Bishop Kwabena Asiamah have triggered massive reactions on social media, with some supporting his claim.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to Ajagurajah's RNAQ and ex-wife remark

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the controversial remarks from Ajagurajah.

Naa Kwame wrote:

“Papa always tells the truth.”

Eddy wrote:

“I support him 100%. Some women are so greedy, they always want to have everything for themselves.”

Kevin wrote:

“ Women can be greedy, but stop misleading others with that scripture because that is not what God meant.”

Efiansem wrote:

“Don't worry, we ladies too have learnt our lessons.”

Joana Quaye's brother speaks on divorce issues

In an interview with content creator Headless YouTuber on his 'Talk To Kula' podcast on Sunday, April 12, 2026, Joseph Coffie claimed that Joana once informed him that RNAQ had offered her GH₵2 million, a vehicle, and a house as a settlement after she approached him for a divorce.

He claimed that his sister accused her ex-husband of infidelity and that she relied on hearsay instead of actually catching him in the act.

Joseph noted that she was unaware that Joana had dragged her husband to court over their divorce and expressed his dissatisfaction with her decision.

He accused a former employee of RNAQ and a close friend, popularly known as 'Scratch', of being responsible for the allegations his sister has levelled against her ex-husband.

Joseph, who currently works for Pizzaman Ghana, alleged that Joana had stopped being on talking terms with him in recent years and accused him of taking his ex-brother-in-law's side in the dispute.

He claimed that he was unaware of his sister's claims about providing financial support to the business mogul

He dismissed allegations that RNAQ was irresponsible and had ignored his responsibilities as a father to the three children he had fathered with Joana.

Joseph also noted that he never experienced her sister suffering any physical abuse from her ex-husband when he was staying with them. He also responded to some allegations that others had levelled against his sister.

The YouTube video of Joana Quaye's brother speaking about his sister and RNAQ's divorce settlement case is below:

Richard Nii Armah Quaye causes a stir with his divorce saga with his ex-wife, Joana Quaye. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Maame Akosua Hayford

Source: Facebook

Joana Quaye's cousin speaks on divorce dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Quaye's cousin spoke about her divorce settlement dispute with Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

In a video, Abena detailed how her cousin helped the businessman become successful after years of struggles in life.

Jona Quaye's cousin also levelled some serious allegations against RNAQ regarding his conduct throughout the marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh