Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was spotted on a commercial business class flight, quietly working on his laptop in a calm and low-key moment that caught attention

Ghanaian musician Criss Waddle was also on the same flight, seen relaxing and opening a bottle of water, as both public figures shared the space naturally

The rare sight of a former high-ranking leader flying public instead of private jets stirred admiration online, with many pointing to Bawumia’s simple and grounded lifestyle

Ghanaian musician and AMG boss Criss Waddle found himself sharing a calm and rather interesting moment on a flight with former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and it has quickly sparked conversation online.

Bawumia spotted on a commercial flight with Criss Waddle as fans react. Criss Waddle, Mahamudu Bawumia, Trending Ghana TV

Source: UGC

In a short clip circulating, the two well-known figures were seen seated in business class, each minding his own space in a quiet and almost symbolic setting.

Mahamudu Bawumia, who once held one of the highest offices in the country, was captured sitting calmly with his laptop open, focused and unbothered, just like any regular passenger catching up on work mid-flight.

The NPP flagbearer was a few seats away from Criss Waddle, who appeared relaxed, casually opening a bottle of water as he settled into the journey.

There was no loud interaction, no staged moment, just two public figures existing naturally in the same space. And somehow, that simplicity is what has drawn people in.

For many observers, what stood out most was not just the coincidence of both personalities being on the same flight, but the image of Bawumia choosing to travel on a commercial plane.

A man who once moved with the privileges of state, including access to private jets and official aircraft, now seen embracing a regular public flight, has quietly stirred admiration.

Watch the TikTok video below:

It is a moment that speaks without trying too hard. No speeches, no campaign tone, just presence.

In a country where power often comes with visible distance from everyday life, scenes like this tend to resonate deeply with people.

Criss Waddle’s presence also added a different layer to the moment.

Known for his luxury lifestyle and strong online personality, seeing him in the same calm and ordinary setting alongside a former Vice President created a contrast that many found intriguing.

Netizens reacted to Bawumia's humble gesture

Social media reactions have leaned heavily on the humility angle, with users pointing out how grounded Bawumia appeared despite his past position.

Others simply appreciated the rare crossover between entertainment and politics happening so naturally.

In the end, it was not about what was said or done. It was about what was seen.

A quiet flight, two familiar faces, and a reminder that sometimes, the simplest moments carry the loudest meaning.

Check out some comments below:

IKQ man commented:

"The humility of our former vice president is undisputed. It's my prayer that one day he will ascend the throne."

Saltyluv commented:

"Hard work vs Smart work."

JKS6097 commented:

"THIS IS NOT ENTERTAINMENT CLASS BUT STRICTLY BUSINESS 💪."

18+ commented:

"Sincerely, NPP is far better than NDC. What kind of teacher recruitment process is this? The second term of NDC is going to be worse."

Kolotoure commented:

"AMG boss."

A Ghanaian lady films former president Nana Akufo-Addo flying economy class on a local flight. Photo source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, @mrsoppong54/TikTok

Source: UGC

Akufo-Addo spotted in an economy class flight

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akufo-Addo was secretly recorded on a local flight by a passenger on board an Africa World Airlines aeroplane.

The video captured the former President of Ghana with his associates in an economic class with other regular passengers.

Nana Akufo-Addo's rare sighting on the Africa World Airlines flight has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online.

Source: YEN.com.gh