Prophet Eric Boahen Uche’s prophecy about Ghana’s World Cup campaign has resurfaced after the Black Stars’ win over Panama

He had claimed Ghana would lose all 3 group-stage matches unless the team sought spiritual intervention

Ghana’s 1-0 victory over Panama means that part of his prophecy can no longer happen

A prophecy made by Ghanaian preacher Eric Boahen Uche ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has resurfaced online following the Black Stars' opening victory against Panama.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's prediction on Ghana's World Cup campaign resurfaces. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen

Source: UGC

Before the tournament began, the founder of Reign House Chapel International made a bold prediction about Ghana's chances at the World Cup.

According to him, the Black Stars would lose all three of their group-stage matches unless the team sought spiritual intervention.

His comments attracted significant attention among football fans and social media users, with many debating whether his prediction would come true.

Prophet predicted three defeats for Ghana

Speaking during a church service, Prophet Uche claimed Ghana's football team was spiritually weak and needed help before the tournament.

He stated that the Black Stars would lose all three group matches if nothing changed.

"Ghana should come and see me. They will lose all three group stage matches of the competition. I'm not joking. With humility, they should come for consultation so I can help."

Watch the X video of his prophecy below:

The preacher also suggested that football success is influenced by spiritual factors, insisting that he would later reveal scorelines of Ghana's matches.

At the time, his remarks generated mixed reactions, with some supporters taking the prophecy seriously while others dismissed it.

Ghana begin campaign with victory

However, Ghana's first match of the tournament has already cast doubt on the prediction.

The Black Stars secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in their Group L opener, earning three crucial points and moving a step closer to qualification for the knockout stage.

The result immediately sparked reactions online, with many football fans revisiting the prophecy and pointing out that the prediction of three defeats could no longer happen after Ghana's winning start.

Others joked that the Black Stars had already proven the prophecy wrong after just one match.

The victory was celebrated across Ghana, with players, supporters and football legends praising the team's disciplined performance and determination.

Following the Panama game, clips of Prophet Uche's comments began circulating again on social media platforms.

Many users shared the video alongside Ghana's winning result, while others debated whether the remaining matches against England and Croatia could still influence discussions around the prediction.

Eric Boahen Uche shares a prophecy about Ghana’s Parliament, claiming the NDC will lose many seats to the NPP in 2028. Photo credit: Prophet Eric Uche/Facebook, Parliament of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy for Ghana's parliament

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Boahen Uche, founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, has shared a prophecy about Ghana’s political landscape.

He claimed that several Members of Parliament from the ruling National Democratic Congress could lose their seats to members of the opposition New Patriotic Party.

Netizens questioned Boahen Uche's words, raising concerns about the influence of prophetic messages on voter perception and the political discourse as a whole

Source: YEN.com.gh