Ngizwe Mchunu, leader of South Africa's anti-immigrant Amabhinca Nation, was hit with a hate speech case at the Johannesburg High Court

TransHope filed the suit in October 2025 over alleged disparaging remarks Mchunu made against the LGBTQ+ community on Facebook

The case, set for hearing on June 19, 2026, has drawn support from the Hate Crimes Working Group and SAHRC

Fresh trouble has hit South Africa’s anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu, sparking jubilation across the African continent.

SA Anti-Immigrant Activist Ngizwe Mchunu Faces Hate Speech Case Johannesburg High Court Hearing

Source: Facebook

Mchunu, the leader of the Amabhinca Nation, has risen to prominence across the continent due to his involvement in the anti-immigration movement sweeping South Africa, which many critics have dubbed xenophobic.

In collaboration with March and March’s Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, popularly known as Phakel'umthakathi, they led thousands of national demonstrators demanding the expulsion of foreigners.

The trio have set a June 30 deadline for all foreigners to leave South Africa, sparking tension among immigrant communities.

Reports have also indicated that certain migrants had been attacked during marches/protests led by the anti-immigrant activists.

Ngizwe Mchunu faces court case

Amid the anti-immigrant marches and the impending June 30 deadline, Ngizwe Mchunu has landed in hot legal trouble that has excited some critics.

LGBTQ activist group TransHope filed a case against the media personality turned activist at the Johannesburg High Court in October 2025 for allegedly inciting hatred against the community.

The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on Friday, June 19, 2026.

According to Mambaonline, Mchunu allegedly made disparaging comments against the LGBT community on Facebook after images of an LGBT couple getting married in traditional attire went viral.

He is accused of expressing hatred towards the community and insisting that traditional Zulu attire was off limits to LGBT people.

He allegedly subsequently gathered a group of people to storm a venue to confront the community, but was stopped by authorities.

The founder of Sazi Jali, which broke the case against the anti-immigrant activist, called for an expedited hearing in the case.

“Ngizwe Mchunu must face justice. Hate speech is not free speech when it incites violence. Hate speech is the foundation of hate crimes. That is what we are fighting.”

According to reports, other groups have joined the case to seek justice against Mchunu, including the Hate Crimes Working Group (HCWG), and later joined the application in support, followed by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Petitioners are seeking reliefs including a public apology from Mchunu to the LGBTQ+ community, sensitisation training, and an appropriate penalty.

The Facebook post with details of Ngizwe Mchunu's court case is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh