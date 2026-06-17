Ngizwe Mchunu reportedly raised concerns over Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Phakel'umthakathi's involvement in the anti-immigration movement

IReport South Africa claimed the media personality worried the protest movement was being hijacked for political gain by fellow leaders

Mchunu reportedly objected to the planned June 30 march and questioned alleged corporate ties within the movement

South Africa’s anti-immigration movement has reportedly been hit with a fracture between its foremost leaders, Ngizwe Mchunu, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, popularly known as Phakel'umthakathi.

Anti-Immigrant Movement Rocked as Ngizwe Mchunu Clashes With Jacinta And Phakel'umthakathi

Source: Youtube

In recent months, anti-immigrant sentiment has grown in South Africa, leading to a series of protests calling for them to be expelled.

Troubling videos showing protestors accosting, questioning, and sometimes attacking and taking over businesses owned by migrants have gone viral and sparked a continent-wide diplomatic row.

The movement has been led by Mchunu, Ngobese-Zuma, famously of March and March, and Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi, and has set a June 30 deadline for the removal of all illegal immigrants from South Africa.

Below is a YouTube video of Ngizwe Mchunu and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma at a March and March rally.

Ngizwe Mchunu reportedly slams Jacinta and Phakel'umthakathi

Amid the rising tensions of the movement and days before the June 30 deadline, the South African press has uncovered a reported rift between the protest leaders.

IReport South Africa claimed that Ngizwe Mchunu has expressed unease with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Phakel'umthakathi.

The report alleges that the leader of the eZokobho SA and Amabhinca Nation has expressed worry that the objectives of the movement are being hijacked for political gain by the other two leaders.

Mchunu reportedly expressed misgivings that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who has ties to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, may lead to the protest movement being increasingly seen as a tool of politicians.

“Mchunu has reportedly expressed concern about the involvement of individuals linked to political organisations," the website writes.

"His criticism appears to be aimed at ensuring that protest actions remain independent and are not seen as platforms for political campaigning."

The report also claimed Mchunu was displeased with the call for a June 30 March, led by Phakel'umthakathi, and also appeared worried over the alleged corporate ties of other protest leaders.

“Reports indicate that Mchunu disagrees with calls for a planned march scheduled for 30 June and has objected to the involvement of political parties in such actions. Mchunu has reportedly criticised what he describes as business or corporate ties involving activists within the movement,” the report added.

Below is a Facebook video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma at a MK political rally.

Source: YEN.com.gh