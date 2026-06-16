Anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu visited a Malawian migrant encampment in South Africa but was heckled and chased by angry residents

Migrants wielding sticks warned the anti-immigrant activist against approaching, with some threatening him with violence

South Africa has faced anti-immigrant protests for months, prompting Ghana and Nigeria to organise repatriation flights for citizens

South African anti-immigrant activist, Ngizwe Mchunu, landed in ‘hot’ trouble after visiting a Malawian migrant camp at Sherwood Hall in Durban, sparking reactions on social media.

Angry Malawian migrants confront South African anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu at Sherwood Hall in Durban. Image credit: @NaidooYasantha

Source: Twitter

South Africa has been engulfed by a wave of anti-immigrant protests in recent months, sparking a diplomatic row with the rest of the continent.

The protesters claim illegal migrants have taken over local businesses and used up scarce resources for their communities, and have declared a June 30 deadline for them to leave the country.

The marches have allegedly descended into violence, forcing governments, including Ghana and Nigeria, to organise repatriation flights to safeguard their citizens.

Ngizwe Mchunu has been at the forefront of the protest, leading the movements eZokobho SA and Amabhinca Nation, alongside March and March's Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, and Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba.

Below is a YouTube video of an anti-immigrant march in South Africa.

Ngizwe Mchunu chased from Malawian encampment

On Monday, June 15, 2026, a video emerged showing Ngizwe Mchunu, a media personality turned anti-immigrant activist, at a Malawian encampment.

Thousands of Malawians seeking to escape from South Africa back to their home country had been camped at the location, which was being guarded by police.

Mchunu visited the encampment on an alleged ‘goodwill’ mission but was heckled and threatened by the Malawians, who were not pleased to see him.

In a viral video, the migrants, some of whom were wielding sticks, warned the anti-immigrant activist against coming too close, as reported by South Africa’s ENCA.

"This guy must go; we do not want to see his face here. He must go back," the migrants were heard saying.

"He said we must leave the country, we are leaving, what is he doing here now? He must not come here; these people are angry, and they are going to hit him... he is going to die here," they added.

Below is a Twitter video of the confrontation between Ngizwe Mchunu and Malawian migrants.

Addressing the media after the confrontation, Mchunu claimed he was there on a goodwill mission and that some migrants had been happy to see him.

"I wanted to show them we are not the enemy here. I wanted to say farewell and encourage them to speak to their government about liberating them to ensure they don't have to flee their country. Some were angry, but there were others who were happy," he said.

South African anti-Immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls for backup from supporters after being dragged to court by the South African Human Rights Commission. Image credit: @jacintangobesezuma

Source: Instagram

Anti immigrant activist dragged before court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that South African anti-immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was dragged before court by the South African Human Rights Commission.

In a video, Jacinta, the leader of the March and March protest group, called on her diehard fans to flood the courthouse on the day of her hearing to provide her with support.

Source: YEN.com.gh